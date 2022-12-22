ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

1 person hospitalized after 'hoarder' house fire in National City

By Caleb Lunetta
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

One person was hospitalized and treated for smoke inhalation after a fire erupted Wednesday in a townhouse in National City, a fire official said.

The fire was reported about 2:40 p.m. on East Eighth Street near Highland Avenue, National City Fire Department Acting Battalion Chief Matthew Lucas told OnScene TV.

Firefighters located the fire in a backroom of a triple-unit townhome, Lucas said.

The blaze was difficult to find because the residence was a “hoarder house” filled with several materials, Lucas said. The flames did not spread to other housing units.

Two residents were displaced as a result of the fire, Lucas said. One was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 5 San Diego

Driver of vehicle in pursuit crashes into ambulance

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A vehicle pursuit in Oceanside ended in a crash after the driver struck an ambulance, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said Saturday. Deputies were responding to an altercation at Casa Bonita Way in Vista when the suspect fled in a vehicle and later collided with a North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) […]
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Pedestrian Hospitalized After Getting Hit By Train in Old Town

A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was struck by a commuter train in Old Town, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The victim was hit by a North County Transit District Coaster around 9:50 a.m. Saturday near the Old Town Transit Station, according to Deputy J. Burk, Sheriff's Department, Transit Enforcement Unit.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vehicle Pursuit – Vista Three Hurt

On Saturday, December 24 around 8:00 p.m., deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a home along Casa Bonita Way to investigate a family disturbance. Family members had reported they believed the suspect, James Park (DOB 12/29/1979), was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol. At one point, Park armed himself with a metal rod, threatened his family and damaged property.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire at $145 Million East Village Building Housing Homeless

A three-alarm fire broke out Thursday in a high-rise building downtown that houses homeless people. The blaze was first reported a little after 12:10 p.m. on the 12th floor of the 14-story building at 1 14th St., in the Saint Teresa de Calcutta apartments in the East Village neighborhood. Crews knocked down the fire by 12:36 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., investigators were still unclear what caused the fire.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Arrests Made in Fatal Shooting

On December 11th, 2022, at around 5:45pm, numerous 911 calls were received by the Escondido Police Dispatch Center reporting gunshots heard in the area of the flood control channel at Hickory St. A 16-year-old victim was found in the flood control channel. The victim was transported to the hospital and unfortunately was pronounced dead around 6:45pm.
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
79K+
Followers
119K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy