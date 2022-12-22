ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting Spicy: New Lex senior leads charge in landmark win

By Sam Blackburn, Zanesville Times Recorder
 4 days ago
DRESDEN — Aubri Spicer found a gear in the second half that no one else in possessed on Wednesday night.

The timing could not have been better.

New Lexington’s standout senior guard scored 15 of her team-high 21 points while also leading a staunch second-half defense in a 67-52 win against host Tri-Valley in a crossover showdown of Muskingum Valley League leaders.

New Lex (9-1), now the only unbeaten left in league play, outscored the Scotties, 44-23, in the final 16 minutes as five Panthers scored at least seven points.

The Panthers (7-0 MVL) now own a two-game lead on Meadowbrook and a three-game on West Muskingum in the Small School Division. Tri-Valley (8-2) slipped into a tie with Sheridan, the team it beat last Saturday, at 6-1 among the Big Schools.

"It was definitely a statement win for us, because we've never beaten a team like them or Sheridan in my career," Spicer said. "I think it should be a game that give us a lot of confidence."

On a night when New Lex had many key performances, it was Spicer's combination of active hands at the top of the Panthers' 1-3-1 zone trap and slashing play in transition that left Tri-Valley searching for answers.

Uncharacteristically, the stingy Scotties never found a response. New Lex was 13-of-20 from the field in the second half with 20 points in the paint.

"Obviously, Tri-Valley is so well-coached," New Lexington coach Jay Chadwell said. "To produce this against Coach (Kurt) Kaufman and his crew, which we have the utmost respect for, really says a lot. We've been kind of teetering on the 'can we get the signature win?' for a couple of years now. This was definitely that because of what that program is."

Chadwell, along with several others among the Panther contingent, couldn't recall the last time it won against Tri-Valley. The Scotties have been a regular in the Division II regional under Kaufman and reached the final four in 2020.

New Lex is leaning heavily on three freshmen in the rotation in Chloe Dick, Makenzy McCoy and Gracie Newlon, and Chadwell said watching them develop on the fly has been one of the more gratifying parts of the season to date.

Dick was one of three Panthers in double figures with 11 points, including a first-quarter 3-pointer. Veteran Trinity Cook contributed 16, including a 6-of-6 showing at the line, and two 3s.

But it was the yeoman's work inside from hard-nosed Kim Kellogg and 6-footer Abby Wilson that proved equally critical, a theme that has triggered one of the best starts in program history.

"She's such a huge factor," Chadwell said of Wilson. "She's such a presence. She's long, she makes plays on defense, she's our energy, she talks a lot and the girls really like her. She has been a nice addition for our starting lineup."

Tri-Valley led by as many as nine points in the second quarter and still carried an eight-point lead into the final minute when freshman Chloe Dick scored in transition, trimming Tri-Valley's lead to 29-23 at halftime.

It was an ominous sign for the Scotties, whose defense was blistered for 24 points in the third quarter as Spicer's dominance in the open court was on full display.

New Lex scored on six straight possessions to start the second half, with Spicer, between her free throws and a score in the lane, creating six points off dribble drives.

Five straight points from senior Kim Kellogg capped it, including a 3, which sent the Panthers ahead, 36-32. An 11-3 run to end the quarter, which featured seven points in transitions and points from four different players, pushed the New Lex lead to 47-37 entering the fourth.

Tri-Valley hit only 3 of 12 field goals and had four turnovers in that span, as the Panthers' mix of a trapping 1-3-1 zone and man-to-man flustered the Scotties' offense. In other cases, Tri-Valley simply missed open shots.

Karli Rose's 3-pointer with 1:20 left in the quarter, which squashed an 8-0 Panther run, was only Tri-Valley's second field goal in a five-minute span.

"We turned the ball over and they got out in transition, and we didn't stop the ball," Kaufman said. "They just kept rolling."

It continued into the final quarter.

P.D. Moore's 3 from the wing cut New Lexington's lead to 47-40 on the first possession, and Moore scored to answer another Spicer layup the next time down to keep the Scotties within 49-42 with 6:58 left.

But while Tri-Valley's offense lost footing, Spicer and Co. kept the gas pedal mashed. Spicer hit a 3 to push the lead back to 10, starting a stretch in which the Panthers scored on six straight possessions — five different players registered points.

All told, New Lex's lead reached 61-47 with 3:37 to play. It was the culmination of one of the veteran Panthers' most sound performances in a season that includes just one loss.

"The momentum started going our way and you could kind of see it in our eyes that we could win this game and we could win at this level," Chadwell said. "I feel that starts at the top with Kim and Aubri being able to lead this team to where we want to go and where we need to go. This was a big first step in that."

The loss overshadowed another steady showing from Tri-Valley senior Lexi Howe, whose 21 points featured a 12-of-14 effort at the free-throw line. She was held to one second-half field goal, however.

Moore and Mackenzie Harvey added 17 points between them, with Harvey scoring seven in a stretch of 1:30 in the second to send Tri-Valley ahead 25-20. That came after the Scotties used a 15-2 run in the first quarter to get the lead after New Lex scored the game's first seven points.

The defensive struggles, especially in containing the dribble drives, were glaring, however. New Lex finished 22-of-41 from the field with only seven turnovers.

"You look down the scorebook and they have 11, 16, nine, seven (to go with Spicer)," Kaufman said. "They were pretty balanced. When you score 67 a lot of people are trying to score. We gave up a lot in the second half."

Spicer said the team remained upbeat at halftime despite the struggles in the second quarter, when the team was 3-of-11 from the field and saw Tri-Valley break its full-court press with relative ease.

Chadwell eventually settled into a half-court defensive approach, with Spicer up top on the 1-3-1 when it wasn't in man-to-man. It was a mix that proved effective.

"Nobody was down," Spicer said. "We knew were in the game the whole time. There was never a point, I felt, where we couldn't play hard. We just had to out play them, because they outplayed us in the first half."

Tri-Valley finished 16-of-46 from the field — 8-of-20 on 3s — and 12-of-14 at the line.

Tri-Valley cruised to a 36-7 reserve win behind 11 points from Gwent Dalponte.

sblackbu@gannett.com; Twitter: @SamBlackburnTR

