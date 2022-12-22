ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State, Utah State aim to bounce back in Hawaii

Washington State will meet Utah State in the third-place game of the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday in Honolulu. The Cougars (5-7) and Aggies (10-2) each fell in the semifinals on Friday, with Washington State losing 62-51 to Hawaii and Utah State coming up short against SMU 77-74. Washington State,...
Kansas ends bowl drought vs. Arkansas in Liberty Bowl

It’s often the case for bowl games. One team is excited to be there while the other accepted the bid reluctantly. That’s certainly the case for the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday in Memphis, Tenn. Kansas (6-6) reached a bowl game for the first time since 2008. The Jayhawks...
