2023 Steamer Projections Has This Brewers Hitter Reaching 20 Home Runs For The First Time Since 2019

Yardbarker
Brewers' Corbin Burnes named in intriguing trade proposal with AL team
Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes has been (and will continue to be) mentioned in several trade proposals this offseason. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner has two years of club control remaining. There is little hope that the Brewers will shell out the money necessary to extend him, leaving many fans and analysts to believe that he will be traded at some point. In a recent trade article, mlb.com writer Thomas Harrigan proposed an interesting trade that would send Burnes from the Brewers to the Baltimore Orioles.
Yardbarker
Yankees release flame-throwing bullpen arm
The New York Yankees had to clear two roster spots for the signings of Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday afternoon. Surprisingly, they designated lefty bullpen arm Lucas Luetge for assignment, despite coming off two consecutive campaigns with sub 3.00 ERAs. Luetge had been solid for the Bombers, but...
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs Replace Willson Contreras with 2x Gold Glove Catcher
Per Rosenthal, Barnhart has a player option after 2023, and can opt out and test the free agent market again next winter if he so chooses. The move comes two weeks after the Cubs said goodbye to Willson Contreras, who had been a mainstay at the position for the last seven years. Contreras signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the rival St. Louis Cardinals.
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Sign Promising Starting Pitcher to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs are adding some starting pitching depth to their roster after having reportedly agreed to a minor league deal with 26-year-old Nick Neidert. According to Fansided's Robert Murray, Neidert's deal includes opt-out clauses which can be triggered on June 1 and July 1 of next season. Neidert has...
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Angels Sign Jake Lamb To Minor League Deal With Invite To Spring Training
The Los Angeles Angels have been active this offseason in the hopes of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2014, and they continued to add to their organization this week. General Manager Perry Minasian has already signed All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson, reliever Carlos Estévez and infielder Brandon Drury,...
Cubs sign two-time Gold Glove catcher to two-year deal
The Cubs and catcher Tucker Barnhart are in agreement on a two-year deal, though the second year is a player option. He’ll be guaranteed $6.5M, but escalators could push his earnings to $9.5M. The deal is pending a physical. The catching situation in Wrigley has been in flux for...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Sign Patrick Mazeika To Minor League Contract
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Patrick Mazeika to a Minor League contract, according to the team’s transaction page. The 29-year-old was originally selected by the New York Mets in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft and he would make his debut six years later. Mazeika hit .190/.253/.266 with three doubles, one home run and six RBI in 87 plate appearances over 37 games during the 2021 season.
