The Texas Roadhouse was founded way back in 1993 and in Clarksville, Indiana of all places. It has grown to become a go-to for many steak aficionados and has 627 locations the world over. In February they will have been around for 30 years. They certainly have expanded considerably in just three decades, and that’s because they deliver with an epic menu.

CLARKSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO