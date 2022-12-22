Read full article on original website
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
Wave 3
Bardstown Road candy shop owners pack Christmas candy boxes for Ronald McDonald House
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owners of a Bardstown Road candy shop are using their store to make Christmas a little sweeter for children in need. David Carney and Brian Wigginton’s store, the Sweet Spot Candy Shoppe, has been a staple at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Bonnycastle Avenue for seven years.
wdrb.com
Spice up the Holidays with a festive cocktail created by America's Chief Entertaining Officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people will be celebrating the New Year at home. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins America’s Chief Entertaining Officer, Tim Laird for some Festive Drink Ideas. Tim Laird is an authority on wines and spirits with more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry.
Is the Texas Roadhouse open on Christmas?
The Texas Roadhouse was founded way back in 1993 and in Clarksville, Indiana of all places. It has grown to become a go-to for many steak aficionados and has 627 locations the world over. In February they will have been around for 30 years. They certainly have expanded considerably in just three decades, and that’s because they deliver with an epic menu.
wdrb.com
WDRB Positive spotlights the heart, humor, and humility of Kentuckiana from 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Terrible tweets, cruel comments, constant complaining. It's easy to feel consumed by a negative world, but look closer. There's heart, humor, and humility guiding many of our neighbors, friends, and family in greater Louisville. WDRB assigned anchor Chris Sutter to focus on them. Below are some...
kentuckytoday.com
Biblical exposition workshop returning to Louisville in February
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Third Avenue Baptist Church will host a three-day workshop on biblical exposition, focusing on the Gospel of Mark and providing practical instruction, persuasive preaching and small group practice. The workshop is intended to promote the growth of the gospel of Christ throughout the world by...
Wave 3
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
wdrb.com
Dream Hotel project designed to benefit downtown Louisville, surrounding residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another new hotel gets the green light for construction in downtown Louisville. There will be a tax incentive for the developer, but there's also an agreement that extends benefits to the neighbors. "The Dream Hotel is a great one to go out on. It's a $100...
'I feel like this is a blessing for me': Louisville Broadbent Arena used as warming shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local organization has been working tirelessly to provide a safe environment for people struggling to escape the cold. Another Way connects unhoused individuals with resources that aim to end poverty and guide individuals to self-sufficiency. Volunteers converted the Broadbent Arena, located at 937 Phillips Ln.,...
wdrb.com
Hannah Strong's Christmas weekend forecast
Local ‘23 DL William ‘Woo’ Spencer Includes Louisville in Top Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even on Christmas Day, recruiting doesn’t stop for the Louisville football program. Class of 2023 defensive lineman William “Woo” Spencer, who plays just across the river from Louisville at New Albany (Ind.) Senior, announced his list of top four schools on Wednesday with the Cardinals still in the running. Kentucky, Michigan State and Mississippi State also made the cut.
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
wdrb.com
WDRB presents Home of the Innocents with record-breaking check from Jude's Jingle Tree
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB viewers raised more than $51,000 this Christmas season for Jude's Jingle Tree, money that will go directly to the Home of the Innocents in Louisville. Viewers sent in beautiful ornaments, heartfelt cards and money all month. All of the money and ornaments will be sent...
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Christmas weekend 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
Wave 3
Water pipe bursts in No-Kill Louisville Animal Rescue & Pet Food Bank
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No-Kill Louisville Animal Rescue and Pet Food Bank suffered a great setback on Sunday. According to a post from No-Kill Louisville, a water pipe in the space above the above their pet food bank broke, causing the room to flood. No-Kill Louisville said water continued to...
WLKY.com
Going to or coming from Louisville for Christmas? Check interstate conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The road conditions continue to be treacherous in many areas in and around the Louisville area. People are still trying to get to gatherings with family and friends, but with bitterly cold conditions continuing for the holiday weekend, travel will be hazardous. Latest weather: Holiday forecast:...
WLKY.com
More than 40 homes in this Louisville neighborhood go all out for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for spots to check out Christmas lights this week, make sure to add this Louisville neighborhood. Residents in Windemere Place have gone all out with Christmas decorations and lights. The neighborhood is on Ashfield Lane near Hikes Point. This has been a tradition...
wdrb.com
City of Louisville looking for company to deal with contamination issues at old plant in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for a company to deal with contamination issues at the site of an old plant in the Park Hill neighborhood. The lot on South 11th Street is where Rhodia used to be. The chemical company left in 1994 and the space has been vacant ever since.
wdrb.com
Flight delays, cancellations continue at Louisville airport during holiday weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's day two of travel headaches for many at Muhammad Ali International Airport. Inside Louisville's airport many strangers have become friends after swapping stories of travel woes, whether it has been travelling to or from Louisville. "I immediately started calling all the airlines," said Mackenzie Moir...
wdrb.com
Historic cold temperatures in Louisville leave dangerous conditions ahead of Christmas weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several inches of snow fell overnight across most of the Louisville area, but the main concern for many officials is the cold. Metro Public Works crews continue traveling the city, treating the roads to give people a chance to travel safely over the Christmas weekend but the message from Public Works remains: if you don't have to be out on the roads, stay home.
