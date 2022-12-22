‘Take your time;” Troopers share driving safety tips after 10 deadly crashes in the past few days

At least 10 people have died in various crashes across the Miami Valley over the past five days.

News Center 7 Brandon Lewis spoke to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers to hear what they want drivers to keep in mind.

Sgt. Jon Payer with the Springfield OSHP post says it’s a very busy time of year.

>>Dayton man killed in I-70 crash identified

Wednesday morning, crews were called to a crash on state Route 54 where a woman died after going off the left side of the road and overturned.

>>1-year-old dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on I-75 in Vandalia

Early Troopers told us a person died on I-75 in Vandalia when a car rear-ended a semi. Sgt. Chris Colbert with OSHP said, “it appears the driver of the passenger car was just traveling way too fast.”

>> At least 1 dead after crash in Clark County

The Fairborn high school community counties to mourn the loss of student Lily Clingner who died in this crash in Beavercreek Township on Friday.

Payer wants people to this time of the year is busy, and everyone needs to share the roads.

“It’s a very busy time of year, a lot of people are out there sharing the roads. We’ve got people that are traveling across the country to visit family. We’ve got other people that are just running across town to do some shopping,” Payer adds.

“Take your time, allow enough time to get where you’re going to and from, make sure that you’re being a courteous driver, obeying the traffic laws.”

