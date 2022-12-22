ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Murphy’s text-message claim fails fact check

By Bobby Burns
 4 days ago

U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy made three claims to The Daily Reflector about his text messages to Mark Meadows in the Dec. 17 story, “Murphy on texts to Meadows: He was just messenger.” Murphy said he was (one) “relaying a message from (two) “someone in the legal realm” and that it was “something … with (three) a formal legal opinion.’” He didn’t say whether he did his own check-up on the message.

Claims one and two are impossible to independently verify. Murphy, R-N.C., declined to identify the person.

Claim three can be verified. The NC Bar defines “legal opinion” as the product of a licensed attorney. The heart of Murphy’s text is an unsigned opinion column posted to the blog site Revolver.News.

The site is cross-linked into the conservative punditry ecosystem, web analytics show. It is run by Darren Jeffrey Beattie, who, on Substack, calls himself a “political theorist.” Duke University says he graduated from its political science department with a doctorate in 2016 and stayed on as a visiting instructor.

In 2016 Beattie spoke at a white nationalist conference and two years later, when news about it got out, he was fired as a Trump speechwriter. Trump later put him on a commission that oversees Holocaust memorials, and the Biden administration took him off. In January, Beattie’s Jan. 6 conspiracy theory was debunked by FactCheck.org, among others.

Murphy has passed along unverified information at least once before. In February he sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about what he described as a constituent’s eyewitness account of busloads of “suspicious” people using “government-issued” payment cards at Jacksonville hotels. He posted the letter to Facebook. WITN debunked the claim by contacting the Jacksonville city manager.

BRIAN L. MASSEY

Greenville

