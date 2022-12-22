Letter: Murphy’s text-message claim fails fact check
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy made three claims to The Daily Reflector about his text messages to Mark Meadows in the Dec. 17 story, “Murphy on texts to Meadows: He was just messenger.” Murphy said he was (one) “relaying a message from (two) “someone in the legal realm” and that it was “something … with (three) a formal legal opinion.’” He didn’t say whether he did his own check-up on the message.
Claims one and two are impossible to independently verify. Murphy, R-N.C., declined to identify the person.
Claim three can be verified. The NC Bar defines “legal opinion” as the product of a licensed attorney. The heart of Murphy’s text is an unsigned opinion column posted to the blog site Revolver.News.
The site is cross-linked into the conservative punditry ecosystem, web analytics show. It is run by Darren Jeffrey Beattie, who, on Substack, calls himself a “political theorist.” Duke University says he graduated from its political science department with a doctorate in 2016 and stayed on as a visiting instructor.
In 2016 Beattie spoke at a white nationalist conference and two years later, when news about it got out, he was fired as a Trump speechwriter. Trump later put him on a commission that oversees Holocaust memorials, and the Biden administration took him off. In January, Beattie’s Jan. 6 conspiracy theory was debunked by FactCheck.org, among others.
Murphy has passed along unverified information at least once before. In February he sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about what he described as a constituent’s eyewitness account of busloads of “suspicious” people using “government-issued” payment cards at Jacksonville hotels. He posted the letter to Facebook. WITN debunked the claim by contacting the Jacksonville city manager.
BRIAN L. MASSEY
Greenville
