While holidays can be a joyous time for many families, they can be challenging for families affected by Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association’s Eastern North Carolina Chapter and Western Carolina Chapter are marking these events by sharing tips and resources for the 356,000 family members and friends across North Carolina who are currently caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.

From gifts to gatherings, the holidays can be overwhelming. For those living with Alzheimer’s or related dementias and their families, a little planning goes a long way. Holiday celebrations can create extra anxiety for someone living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, especially large, noisy gatherings that depart from daily routines. The Alzheimer’s Association is offering simple tips that can make holiday celebrations easier and more enjoyable for all involved.

“As the holidays near, we are raising awareness about the unique challenges caregivers face,” said Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association — Eastern North Carolina Chapter. “We want to help families navigate these challenges and provide meaningful and enjoyable occasions for their families.”

Throughout the holiday season, the Alzheimer’s Association in North Carolina is offering a free education program, “Caregiving During the Holidays.” Taking place in-person and virtually leading up to the holiday season, this program is designed to teach caregivers to care for themselves, their loved ones, and about holiday safety all while giving suggestions that may make the holidays more enjoyable for all. For a complete list of these upcoming programs and to register, visit tinyurl.com/ALZHolidayCaregiving2022 or call 800-272-3900.

Additionally, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering tips to help families plan appropriately for both in-person or virtual celebrations.

Tips to help navigate Alzheimer’s and other dementias this holiday season:

• Plan Ahead. In the early stages, a person with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia may be less comfortable socializing, while others may enjoy seeing family and friends. Make holiday plans together, focusing on the things that bring happiness, not stress.

• Take a person-centered approach. Focus on what is enjoyable for the person living with Alzheimer’s. Take time to experiment with new holiday traditions that might be less stressful or a better fit for your loved one. If they get overwhelmed in large groups, a virtual or small quiet gathering may be preferable. If evening confusion is a problem, turn your holiday dinner into a holiday lunch or brunch.

• Prepare your guests. As dementia progresses, an individual may show significant changes in cognitive abilities or behavior. Prepare guests for what to expect before they arrive, and explain that these are symptoms of the disease, not the person. Offer extended family members suggested activities to engage the person safely or best ways to communicate with them.

• Involve the person living with Alzheimer’s. Depending on abilities and preferences, make sure to keep the person living with Alzheimer’s involved in the celebration. As the person’s abilities allow, invite them to help wrap packages, decorate or set the table.

Try to maintain a normal routine to avoid disrupting established schedules.

• Take Care of yourself. It is important for you to take care of yourself, especially during the holidays, due to the high level of stress. If you find yourself not taking care of your own needs, you may be putting your health at risk.

Many caregivers are sometimes hesitant to ask for help, but loved ones and friends are often looking for opportunities to contribute. Try to have a few tasks listed to offer to family & friends who desire to help. Remember, people may not offer their help, but may be very willing to if asked.

• Most importantly, adjust expectations and be prepared to go with the flow.

It may not be realistic to maintain every holiday tradition or event, but this is an opportunity to create new traditions that everyone can enjoy.

Tips for adapting gift giving for families impacted by dementia:

• For celebrations that include gift-giving, focus on practical and comforting items.

• Encourage safe and useful gifts for the person living with Alzheimer’s. If someone asks for gift ideas,suggest items the person needs or can easily enjoy, such as comfortable, easy-to-remove clothing, favorite foods, music, videos, and photo albums of family and friends.

• Something to entertain. In the later stages of Alzheimer’s, individuals may enjoy realistic baby dolls/toy pets or items to keep restless hands occupied.

• Gifts to avoid. Refrain from complicated electronics, challenging games, lengthy books or actual pets.

• Gift giving extends to the caregiver too. Ideas include gift certificates for meal delivery,respite services or housekeeping or handyman services, or a membership to theAssociation’s MedicAlert plan with Wandering Support. (Information can be found at medicalert.org/alz)

• Gift Wrapping. When it comes to gifts wrapped for persons living with dementia.Consider the individual. If they enjoy a challenge, wrap the gift as you normally would. If they can become easily frustrated, consider putting in a gift bag or just putting a bow on it.

According to the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Facts and Figures report, 83 percent of the help provided to older adults in the U.S. comes from family members, friends or other unpaid caregivers. And nearly half of all caregivers (48 %) who provide help to older adults do so for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Caregivers of people with dementia report providing an average of 92 hours of care per month.

Help is available

The holiday season is often a time when families come together. It may also be a time that extended family members notice cognitive changes in a loved one they don’t see regularly. For those who see concerning changes in a loved one, the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline — 800.272.3900 — remains a vital resource for individuals and families who have concerns about cognitive changes affecting someone they know.

Additional Facts and Figures: (alz.org/facts)

• An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, including 180,000 North Carolina residents, a number estimated to grow to as many as 210,000 by 2025.

• Nationally, more than 11 million caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.

• One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or other dementia.

• Nearly two-thirds of those with Alzheimer’s⁠—3.9 million—are women.

• Older non-Hispanic Blacks and Hispanic Americans are disproportionately more likely than older whites to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

About the Alzheimer’s Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®.

The Eastern North Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 51 eastern North Carolina counties. It offers opportunities to get involved and to make a difference, in addition to a variety of services including: a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs and care consultations. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, or the Alzheimer’s Association — Eastern North Carolina Chapter, visit alz.org/nc or call 800-272-3900.