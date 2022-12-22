ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Sorry: Anywhere But Here review – bleary-eyed guitar afterparty with a dash of sweetness

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5I3c_0jr718K000
Loneliness, love and the anonymity of the city … Sorry.

Several acts have put out quick-witted, affecting guitar music this year, including Wet Leg, Dry Cleaning, Nilüfer Yanya and Yard Act. London’s Sorry deserve their place on the mantel, too. The five-piece’s follow-up to 2020’s 925 puts indie, grunge, electronica and balladry through a meat grinder, landing on something that still sounds as nocturnal as their early mixtapes. Lyrically, Anywhere But Here deals in loneliness, love and the anonymity of the city. But there’s enough melodic sweetness in there to make sure it doesn’t feel needlessly sullen.

Sorry founders Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen grew up with YouTube algorithms flicking them from one genre to the next, and, in turn, they swerve between styles on Anywhere But Here. Lorenz has said she wanted to channel 1970s songwriters such as Carly Simon and Randy Newman. The lullaby-like Willow Tree has a bit of the Kinks to it, and you can hear the ghosts of Lou Reed and Daniel Johnston in the melodies and backing vocals of There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved. The lyrics, though, are pure, youthful dread: “I know that you’re somewhere out there / Getting fucked in someone else’s bed,” Lorenz sings on the dark, downtempo Key to the City.

Songs about the solitude of Covid lockdowns and past relationships were never going to be exactly cheery, and much of this album sounds like a bleary-eyed afterparty, or the grey winter afternoon that follows, where your mind wanders back to an ex. It isn’t perfect, but it’s reflective, honest, funny. And Sorry only seem to be getting better.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Kevin Morby: This Is a Photograph review – exemplary songwriter wrings light from darkness

The story of Kevin Morby’s superb seventh album begins in January 2020. After his father collapsed at dinner one night and was rushed to hospital, the Kansas-based singer-songwriter found himself leafing through old family photos of his dad in his youthful prime. The older man was in recovery by the time his son moved into the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee to pour out songs about mortality, family and the relentlessness of time.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

I’m an older man and I love to dance. What’s wrong with that?

Christmas represents a brief relaxation of the ban on over-45s dancing in public. There will be house parties, office parties, cleared kitchen spaces and lounge carpets, and possibly some marquees. For a few weeks only we will stand up, survey the risks, feel the music’s pull, let our guard down and allow the world to see us twist and bob. Initially, we will be cautious, our faces all raised-eyebrow self-mockery, just in case. But once we are sure it’s safe, we will be free again, free to move in ways not normally permitted to the unyoung.
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Guardian

Irritating, yes. Silly, yes. But Harry and Meghan are right on one thing: press persecution

If Harry & Meghan, the series, didn’t please everyone, Prince Andrew must have adored it. Beyond group pictures, not even a glimpse of Andrew (the Epstein/Maxwell favourite still embedded in a Windsor mansion after the £12m settlement of a contested sex claim) was deployed to underline the non-compromised couple’s contrasting exile from their tribe, for reasons that seem largely to do with resentment, carelessness and pettiness.
The Guardian

‘Forgive me, Father, for I am in the mood to sin’: how the ‘hot priest calendar’ became a publishing hit

If you’ve been to Rome, there’s a high chance you returned home with a slab of guanciale, two Fabriano notebooks and a copy of the hot priest calendar in your luggage. The hot priest calendar is not its official name but, over the past two decades, the moniker has stuck (for reasons clear to anyone who’s seen it). Next year marks 20 years since the “calendario Romano” was first published, during which time it has grown from labour of love to cult souvenir.
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are still giving Britons what they really want from royalty: cruel spectacle

They’re more royal than the royals. Detached they might be, but even in exile they are fulfilling their duties to the letter. For all their insistence that they had to break away from the system of monarchy, Harry and Meghan remain two of its most devoted servants. Because, for all the red-top fury aimed their way, they are doing the job from which they claimed to have “stepped back” exactly as it has been prescribed for generations. Indeed, they continue to provide the service Britons have been demanding from the Windsors for a century or more.
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

540K+
Followers
123K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy