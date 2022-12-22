For sale: Bluejeans found hanging on Possum Hollow Road fence post (copy)

The scenery along familiar roads includes more detail when viewed from the passenger seat. The eye that’s free to wander sees more.

Take away the car and you can multiply the see-more effect by 10. Ditches and fence lines adjacent to the road have hidden treasures that people in passing cars are less likely to notice.

Not far from my house is a rural two-lane blacktop named Possum Hollow Road. It is among the few in the area that still see very little traffic. I often will finish that section of my jogging route having encountered no vehicles at all, which is rare and pleasant.

There’s a beautiful pond beside Possum Hollow Road where red-winged blackbirds nest among the cattails. It’s impossible to see the fish in that pond from the inside of a car. As I lingered beside the water recently, I could see lots of fish — and they could see me.

When I raised my camera, the fish briefly scattered. I guess they could tell I wanted only their picture because they came right back and posed for a group shot.

I had taken my camera along for the jog because I wanted to photograph something I’d first noticed a couple of months before — a pair of bluejeans hanging from a fence post.

Now there’s a scene with a story to tell, just no one to tell it. People whizzing by in cars might spot the hanging jeans, but would the mystery behind them have time to materialize?

The first time I jogged by them they’d only recently been placed there. Nearby cedar saplings had been freshly whacked by a county mowing crew, which obviously went to the trouble of displaying the pants on a post.

“Hold up!” a crew member must have hollered. “Somebody’s lost their britches over here.”

Now, I have seen a hubcap leaned against a tree, or even hung from a fence so that it might be reunited with the owner. We know how hubcaps go missing. But pants?

Maybe it was a domestic dispute that led to the ditching of the denims. A leftover belonging tossed by a spouse spurned, perhaps.

We may never know how those pants became lost, but I’m thinking their strange story of abandonment is wearable.

Do an internet search on “old, worn-out bluejeans for sale” and you will find all manner of ripped and torn denim varieties posted alongside three-figure price tags.

If I do remove those jeans and post them on the internet, I’ll be honest about their known history.

“These well-worn (insert size) bluejeans were found in a ditch along Possum Hollow Road in Gray, Tennessee. They hung unclaimed on a fence post there for approximately eight weeks. The naturally ripped and sun-bleached denims can be yours for $150. Shipping is free!”

If the previous owner sees the ad and wants his gloriously ragged garment back, the money will not be required. But I will expect a good story.