Donald Trump Left Joe Biden 'Shockingly Gracious' Letter Upon Leaving Office

By OK! Staff
 4 days ago
Though former President Donald Trump may have opted to sit out of President Joe Biden ’s 2021 inauguration, focusing instead on touting baseless voter fraud allegations and navigating the fallout of the January 6 Capitol Attack , it seems the real estate mogul managed to convey some kind departing words before leaving office.

In his new book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House , author Chris Whipple claimed that 45 chose to continue the long-running Presidental tradition of writing a letter for the next Commander-in-Chief, leaving such a kind note for Biden that it left the newly-minted POTUS taken aback.

“That was very gracious and generous,” Biden purportedly quipped upon reading the letter. “Shockingly gracious.”

Though it still remains unclear what exactly the Trump: The Art of the Deal co-author penned in his evidently heartfelt message to 46, both Biden and Trump have hinted at the notes’ contents over the years.

TENSIONS REVEALED: PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN CALLED VP KAMALA HARRIS 'A WORK IN PROGRESS' DURING FIRST FEW MONTHS IN THE WHITE HOUSE

"The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden recalled upon receiving the note. "Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him, but it was generous."

Yet more than a year later, Trump offered some clarity into what he wrote, providing an outline of the seemingly supportive letter while appearing on “The Truth with Lisa Boothe” podcast in March 2021.

"Basically I wished him luck,” Trump recalled, noting that the letter “was a couple of pages long, and it was from the heart."

"I want to see him do well," he added.

'THE LAUGHING STOCK OF THE WORLD': DONALD TRUMP JR. BLASTED AFTER HIS FATHER DONALD TRUMP ANNOUNCES 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RUN

The revelation surrounding the note comes just days after​​ the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 attack concluded their probe into the 2021 insurrection this week, referring Trump to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution.

On Monday, December 19, the committee unanimously voted that there may be enough evidence to prosecute 45 on four charges: obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government, knowingly and willfully making materially false statements to the federal government and inciting or assisting an insurrection.

Justice Department officials will ultimately determine whether Trump is charged with any crimes surrounding the attack, which killed five and injured approximately 114 Capitol Police.

