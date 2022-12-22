ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

India Sends More Troops to Disputed Chinese Border After Recent Clash

India has scaled up security along a disputed border with China to push back against what an India defense official called an encroachment of its territory, following a brawl between the two countries’ troops earlier this month. The first major flare-up in a year, the Dec. 9 clash fueled...
The Associated Press

Xi reaffirms China’s governing principle for Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to follow the “one country, two systems” governing principle for Hong Kong on Friday, saying it is the “best arrangement” to maintain the city’s prosperity and stability. The principle promises the former...
The Independent

India, China and Russia abstain from UN resolution on Myanmar to release political prisoners

India, China and Russia abstained from voting on a draft resolution that demanded an end to violence in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council.The resolution on Wednesday was adopted by the 15-member council with 12 members voting in favour.The council is under India’s presidency this month.The resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint, reported AFP.It also calls for “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.“Under the current circumstances,...
France 24

Biden administration hits Russia's Wagner military group with new export curbs

The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled new curbs on technology exports to Russia's Wagner military group, in a bid to further choke off supplies to the contractor over its role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Wagner group, which was added to a trade blacklist in 2017 after Russia...
Reuters

Russia explores buying stranded jets from Western leasing firms

DUBLIN/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources.
AFP

Turkey says Ukraine war 'will not end easily'

Turkey conceded Saturday that Russia's war on Ukraine "will not end easily", despite Ankara's repeated efforts to arrange peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Then a permanent ceasefire and then peace talks," Akar said. 
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier Catches Fire—Again

A fire broke out on board Russia’s only aircraft carrier on Thursday, sparking an evacuation of around 20 people on board, according to state media reports. The heavy cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov was undergoing repairs in Murmansk, northwestern Russia, at the time of the incident. United Shipbuilding Corporation head Alexey Rakhmanov told the Russian TASS news agency: “The ship’s damage control system was promptly activated and there is no damage.” Local emergency services said no one was injured in the blaze. The news comes after another fire on the Admiral Kuznetsov in 2019 left two people dead and over a dozen injured during a refit at a floating dock. The vessel was also damaged in 2018 when a floating dock sank and one of its cranes crashed down on the ship’s flightdeck. Local reports differ about when the Admiral Kuznetsov will return to service with the Russian Navy.

