Read full article on original website
Related
Japan looks into claim that China running covert police stations
TOKYO/BEIJING (Reuters) -The government in Tokyo is investigating a report that China has set up covert police stations inside Japan, amid similar checks by authorities in European countries, the United States and Canada.
India Sends More Troops to Disputed Chinese Border After Recent Clash
India has scaled up security along a disputed border with China to push back against what an India defense official called an encroachment of its territory, following a brawl between the two countries’ troops earlier this month. The first major flare-up in a year, the Dec. 9 clash fueled...
China blasts US defense bill while Taiwan welcomes it
BEIJING (AP) — China blasted an annual U.S. defense spending bill for hyping up the “China threat” while Taiwan welcomed the legislation, saying it demonstrated U.S. support for the self-governing island that China says must come under its rule. “China deplores and firmly opposes this U.S. move,”...
Xi reaffirms China’s governing principle for Hong Kong
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to follow the “one country, two systems” governing principle for Hong Kong on Friday, saying it is the “best arrangement” to maintain the city’s prosperity and stability. The principle promises the former...
North Korea Blames U.S. for Ukraine 'Bloodshed' after Wagner Arms Reports
The international community will have to focus on the U.S. criminal acts of bringing bloodshed and destruction to Ukraine," a North Korean official said.
Russia Admits it Wasn't Ready For Putin's Mobilization Order
"With the beginning of partial mobilization, the Russian Defense Ministry encountered certain difficulties," Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.
India, China and Russia abstain from UN resolution on Myanmar to release political prisoners
India, China and Russia abstained from voting on a draft resolution that demanded an end to violence in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council.The resolution on Wednesday was adopted by the 15-member council with 12 members voting in favour.The council is under India’s presidency this month.The resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint, reported AFP.It also calls for “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.“Under the current circumstances,...
Russia Forced To Scale Back Missile Strikes Amid Shortage: U.K.
The British Ministry of Defense said that a "shortage of munitions" remains the key limiting factor on Russian offensive operations.
Putin Vows To Destroy U.S. Patriot Missile Defense Systems in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has attempted to downplay Ukraine's military capabilities on several occasions.
France 24
Biden administration hits Russia's Wagner military group with new export curbs
The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled new curbs on technology exports to Russia's Wagner military group, in a bid to further choke off supplies to the contractor over its role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Wagner group, which was added to a trade blacklist in 2017 after Russia...
Ukraine Asked For 100 A-10 Warthogs Just Weeks After Russia’s Invasion
USAFU.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin shot down Ukraine's A-10 request saying it was impractical and the jets would be too vulnerable.
The Jewish Press
Head of US Military’s Middle East Activities Sounds Off on Iranian Drone Threat
(JNS) The head of U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday that the American commitment to the Middle East should be measured by the strength of its partnerships, and not “by boots on the ground,” like in the past. Addressing reporters in a briefing, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, Commander...
Russia explores buying stranded jets from Western leasing firms
DUBLIN/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources.
Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak
Dec 25 (Reuters) - Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state TASS news agency.
Turkey says Ukraine war 'will not end easily'
Turkey conceded Saturday that Russia's war on Ukraine "will not end easily", despite Ankara's repeated efforts to arrange peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Then a permanent ceasefire and then peace talks," Akar said.
Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier Catches Fire—Again
A fire broke out on board Russia’s only aircraft carrier on Thursday, sparking an evacuation of around 20 people on board, according to state media reports. The heavy cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov was undergoing repairs in Murmansk, northwestern Russia, at the time of the incident. United Shipbuilding Corporation head Alexey Rakhmanov told the Russian TASS news agency: “The ship’s damage control system was promptly activated and there is no damage.” Local emergency services said no one was injured in the blaze. The news comes after another fire on the Admiral Kuznetsov in 2019 left two people dead and over a dozen injured during a refit at a floating dock. The vessel was also damaged in 2018 when a floating dock sank and one of its cranes crashed down on the ship’s flightdeck. Local reports differ about when the Admiral Kuznetsov will return to service with the Russian Navy.
US says Russia's Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, the White House said on Thursday.
Putin blames 'third' countries for Ukraine war in address
Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is not to blame for the war in Ukraine during a speech to military leaders on Wednesday. Putin made references to Russia's nuclear arsenal during the speech.
Russian Official Says U.S. 'Raising Stakes,' Predicts More Western Weapons
Ukraine will get long-range missiles "sooner or later," said the Russian-installed head of the occupation authority in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.
Russian State TV Releases 'Anti-Russian Christmas' Message for Europeans
The video taunted Europe over rising energy prices due to sanctions against Russian oil amid the widely-condemned Ukraine war.
Comments / 0