ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Standard

Give me the power of God!

By Janet Storm
The Standard
The Standard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ccwN_0jr6zHVY00

Hello everyone. It feels so good to be with you once again.

This week, I want to talk to you about the power of God. I have spoken briefly on it before, but it is time to give you more.

The Bible says: “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32.

Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t know the truth because they have not been taught it, nor do they read their Bible.

You cannot truly be a child of God without the power of God. We are living in the last of the last days. It is time for the church to become what God has called it to be.

I keep telling you that the devil is getting more forceful. He is not playing anymore. We are subject to see, or experience anything now.

The Lord prepared me for this time, along with others, over 30 years ago. The majority of the others have quit.

It was too much work, or they just wanted to be normal.

Once you experience the power of God, your life will never be the same again. All of a sudden, you are a great threat to the enemy (the devil).

You see, it is bad enough for the devil when we surrender to Jesus because we are not serving him anymore. But when we learn how to fight him and receive power to do so, that is a whole different ball game.

Sadly, a lot of church folk are not going to receive what I am saying. Because of that the devil will come into their homes and churches and destroy everything. What will they do when demons start manifesting themselves in their churches?

Some may think that is funny but it has already started. Why would you spend your whole life serving the lord, and not experience everything he wanted you to have? He wants us to experience heaven on Earth.

Remember what it says in the lord’s prayer? “In Earth, as it is in Heaven.” Matthew 6:10. Maybe I need to speak to you again about what heaven is like.

Whether you want the power of God or not, you won’t survive what’s coming upon this Earth without it. The upcoming years are going to be perilous times.

A lot of people are going to be committing suicide. It is on the rise with our youth. All they need is an experience with the lord and the power of God. That would be a great awakening for them.

How do we receive the power of God? Just as I have spoken to you before, you must be saved (born again) and have the holy ghost. The Bible declares: “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you.” Acts 1:8.

After you are saved you must fast and pray, spending substantial time with the lord. Then simply ask him to fill you with power from on high.

You must do it with all your heart. It is that simple.

I want to pray for the sick folk and people who are going through tough times during this holiday season.

Father, I thank you for loving us so much. You are full of loving kindness, and tender mercies. Remember us doing the holiday season.

Heal us, bless us, and keep us in all of our ways. In Jesus name, Amen.

Comments / 0

Related
The Standard

Judgment is coming soon!

I preach, and you preach, yet people don’t want to change. I have a great burden for souls. So many people are dying every day and don’t know Jesus. It really bothers me when a lot of people die at one time. However, it does not bother me when people mock me or talk about me when I preach the whole truth. I just want people to live for the...
The Standard

God shines amid Christmas preparations

From now until December 25 would it be possible for us to plan and organize ourselves through a perfect Christmas season? Could we buy unique gifts, each sure to be a big hit, for the best prices, wrap them meticulously with homemade bows, write every card without leaving anyone off the list, plan and orchestrate several delicious meals, keep our caloric intake within reasonable limits, maintain a healthy exercise regime, give to the most efficient charitable causes, serve others, decorate our homes and yards in tastefully appropriate ways, and set the stage for meaningful family discussions all while maintaining a...
FARMVILLE, NC
The Standard

Celia Stone: Jesus gets us

“For this reason he [Jesus] had to be made like them, fully human in every way, in order that he might become a merciful and faithful high priest in service to God, and that he might make atonement for the sins of the people. Because he himself suffered when he was tempted, he is able to help those who are being tempted.” (Hebrews 2:17-18) “Therefore, since we have a great high priest who has ascended into heaven, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold...
The Standard

J.M. Biggs: Holiday blunders

Thanksgiving can be one of the best times of the year, or it can become a nightmare. Sometimes I wonder if everyone has forgotten the true meaning of it. Whether Thanksgiving past, or this Thanksgiving, I have experienced some behavior that was questionable. Now that it is over, I hope that people will calm down. You might ask, what do I mean by calm down? I’m glad you asked. You remember when you were grocery shopping for all those goodies for that wonderful holiday? Remember...
The Standard

A baby changes everything

A baby changes everything. Love. Joy. Purpose. Total devotion. Reordered priorities. Baths. Diapers. Laundry. Lullabies. Car seats. Comfort. Cuddles. Kisses. Interrupted sleep. Unpredictable schedules. Middle-of-the-night feedings. Holding. Protecting. A baby changes everything. Bethlehem. Town of David. Born of Mary. Wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. Glory to God in the highest. Savior of the world. Light for revelation to the Gentiles. Love. Joy. Purpose. Total devotion. Reordered priorities. Comfort. Good news. Great joy. Newborn king. God in the flesh. The Incarnation. Forgiveness....
The Independent

Voices: Dawn O’Porter: This is my Christmas wish

Is there anything as joyous as a child at Christmas? Indulgences exciting their little minds and tummies as their imaginations build them up to a day of gifts, good food, funny movies and family all around them. It’s a sight familiar across the world. Unless those children are refugees and separated from their families. These children won’t be treated to anything this Christmas. They will barely be treated as human.Instead, they will be detained in jail-like facilities, denied adequate healthcare and education, and deprived of safe routes to be reunited with their families. And according to Human Rights Watch, they...
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
526
Followers
861
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy