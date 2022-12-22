Give me the power of God!

Hello everyone. It feels so good to be with you once again.

This week, I want to talk to you about the power of God. I have spoken briefly on it before, but it is time to give you more.

The Bible says: “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32.

Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t know the truth because they have not been taught it, nor do they read their Bible.

You cannot truly be a child of God without the power of God. We are living in the last of the last days. It is time for the church to become what God has called it to be.

I keep telling you that the devil is getting more forceful. He is not playing anymore. We are subject to see, or experience anything now.

The Lord prepared me for this time, along with others, over 30 years ago. The majority of the others have quit.

It was too much work, or they just wanted to be normal.

Once you experience the power of God, your life will never be the same again. All of a sudden, you are a great threat to the enemy (the devil).

You see, it is bad enough for the devil when we surrender to Jesus because we are not serving him anymore. But when we learn how to fight him and receive power to do so, that is a whole different ball game.

Sadly, a lot of church folk are not going to receive what I am saying. Because of that the devil will come into their homes and churches and destroy everything. What will they do when demons start manifesting themselves in their churches?

Some may think that is funny but it has already started. Why would you spend your whole life serving the lord, and not experience everything he wanted you to have? He wants us to experience heaven on Earth.

Remember what it says in the lord’s prayer? “In Earth, as it is in Heaven.” Matthew 6:10. Maybe I need to speak to you again about what heaven is like.

Whether you want the power of God or not, you won’t survive what’s coming upon this Earth without it. The upcoming years are going to be perilous times.

A lot of people are going to be committing suicide. It is on the rise with our youth. All they need is an experience with the lord and the power of God. That would be a great awakening for them.

How do we receive the power of God? Just as I have spoken to you before, you must be saved (born again) and have the holy ghost. The Bible declares: “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you.” Acts 1:8.

After you are saved you must fast and pray, spending substantial time with the lord. Then simply ask him to fill you with power from on high.

You must do it with all your heart. It is that simple.

I want to pray for the sick folk and people who are going through tough times during this holiday season.

Father, I thank you for loving us so much. You are full of loving kindness, and tender mercies. Remember us doing the holiday season.

Heal us, bless us, and keep us in all of our ways. In Jesus name, Amen.