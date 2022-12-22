Dec. 22 Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays
Dec. 22: Lou Garrett Lewis, Rebecca Thomas, Anne Marie Nuffer, Scott Beamon
Dec. 23: Darlene Brann, Bill Davis, Britney Gay, Lydia Haley, Bill Norville, Evelyn Reid
Dec. 24: Nathan Cobb Jr., Randy Croom, Janice Dail, Barbara Harris, Edna Hobgood, Jessica Matthews, Phillip Irvin
Dec. 25: Player Eason, Sylvia Moore, Larry Joe Sawyer, William Eric May
Dec. 26: Gail Dickens, Geordie Donavant, Jonathan Eason, Nell Joyner, Mary Leah Williamson, Irene C. Willoughby, Edna Mae Jones, Jackie (Newsome) Alexander, Michelle Irvin
Dec. 27: Hanna McLawhorn, Stacy Phillips, Mary Elizabeth Thomas Fears
Dec. 28: Connor Allen Jones, David A. Moore, Christopher Turnage
Anniversaries
Dec. 22: Hilda and Larry Cobb, Mr. and Mrs. Ron Hiller
Dec. 23: Rita and Allan Stokes
Dec. 25: Sugar and William Eric May, David and Madie Shackleford
Dec. 26: Dean and Alex Corbett, Donna and Danny Whitley
Dec. 27: Pata and Tom Tunstall, Al and Lori Drake, Laquita Moye Davis and Chris Davis
Dec. 28: Phillip and Heather Irvin
