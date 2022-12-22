ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A baby changes everything

By Janet Storm
 4 days ago

A baby changes everything. Love. Joy. Purpose. Total devotion. Reordered priorities. Baths. Diapers. Laundry. Lullabies. Car seats. Comfort. Cuddles. Kisses. Interrupted sleep. Unpredictable schedules. Middle-of-the-night feedings. Holding. Protecting.

A baby changes everything. Bethlehem. Town of David. Born of Mary. Wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. Glory to God in the highest. Savior of the world. Light for revelation to the Gentiles. Love. Joy. Purpose. Total devotion. Reordered priorities. Comfort. Good news. Great joy. Newborn king. God in the flesh. The Incarnation. Forgiveness. Redemption. Grace. Mercy. Reconciliation. Atonement. Direct access to God. The Messiah.

The Christ. Immanuel. God with us. Wonderful counselor. Mighty God. Everlasting Father. Prince of Peace. Lamb of God. Freedom from fear. The Word. God empathizing with our weakness. Bringing glory to the Father. The goodness of God. Bread of life. Light of the world. Door for the sheep. Good Shepherd. Resurrection and the life. The way, the truth, and the life. The true vine. Passover Lamb. Pierced for our transgressions. Living One. All-knowing. All-powerful. All-present. Holy God. Without blemish. Firstborn over all creation. The head of the body, the church. The fullness of God. Preeminent. Supreme. Reconciling all things to himself. Alpha and Omega. The first and the last. The Lion of the tribe of Judah. The root of David.

The baby who came to earth and continues to have more of an impact than anyone in the world.

Jesus changes everything.

