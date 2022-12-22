ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Standard

God built this world, not the liberals or conservatives

By Janet Storm
The Standard
The Standard
 4 days ago

This past year has been a tiring one. I’m tired of the political infighting. I’m tired of conservatives bragging about winning elections, only to see them lose. I’m tired of liberals trying to claim ownership of the sun and wind as if they can control the weather. I’m tired of both sides claiming to have “built” America.

When, in fact, God made our creation, all of it, the entire world in which we live.

In Genesis 1:1 (KJV), the message is clear, “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” God made day and night and added land mass to the waters. He made the grass, the trees, and all the beauty we see in this grand, breathtaking world. He created man and woman. He did it all in six days and on the seventh day God rested.

What makes men today believe they are the constructors of all things in our world? In fact, what man has done is tried to take God out of the world, and especially its institutions. But they have failed.

Instead, men have allowed the devil to operate and to change our culture to the extent that everything that used to be right is now wrong and everything that was once wrong is now right.

Isaiah said in Isaiah 5:20 (KJV), “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! The day of reckoning is coming.

In a few days we will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, who in his 30s was crucified on a cross, shedding his blood, buried in a tomb and on the third day arose to sit at the right hand of God, our father in heaven. Jesus, who told us that the end times would be full of deceit, defeated death to save all of us from our own sins.

As we celebrate Jesus’ birth this year, think about who is in charge in this country and in this world. Think about why you’re here and how you got here. Think about why men have desired to take God out of the world in which we live.

As Christians and as people who know from whence we came, let’s celebrate Jesus as our savior, God’s only begotten son who died for our sake. Here is the Christmas story:

Scripture tells us, Luke 2:1-20 (KVJ):

1 And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed.

2 (And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.)

3 And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city.

4 And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David:)

5 To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child.

6 And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered.

7 And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.

8 And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.

9 And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.

10 And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.

11 For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.

12 And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.

13 And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,

14 Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.

15 And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us.

16 And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger.

17 And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child.

18 And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds.

19 But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart.

20 And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told unto them.

Christianity is under attack all over the world. We should question everyone who believes they are the “creators” and “saviors,” when in fact, they were put here by the real creator and savior.

Will they continue to work to take God out of our lives or will they become a huge part of working for eternal life for all of God’s people?

Comments / 0

Related
The Standard

Judgment is coming soon!

I preach, and you preach, yet people don’t want to change. I have a great burden for souls. So many people are dying every day and don’t know Jesus. It really bothers me when a lot of people die at one time. However, it does not bother me when people mock me or talk about me when I preach the whole truth. I just want people to live for the...
The Standard

Give me the power of God!

Hello everyone. It feels so good to be with you once again. This week, I want to talk to you about the power of God. I have spoken briefly on it before, but it is time to give you more. The Bible says: “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32. ...
The Standard

God shines amid Christmas preparations

From now until December 25 would it be possible for us to plan and organize ourselves through a perfect Christmas season? Could we buy unique gifts, each sure to be a big hit, for the best prices, wrap them meticulously with homemade bows, write every card without leaving anyone off the list, plan and orchestrate several delicious meals, keep our caloric intake within reasonable limits, maintain a healthy exercise regime, give to the most efficient charitable causes, serve others, decorate our homes and yards in tastefully appropriate ways, and set the stage for meaningful family discussions all while maintaining a...
FARMVILLE, NC
The Standard

Jesus came for us who are neither high nor mighty

Gustavo Gutierrez writes, “The Son of God was born into a little people, a nation of little importance by comparison with the great powers of the time. “Furthermore, he took flesh among the poor in a marginal area — namely, Galilee; he lived with the poor and emerged from among them to inaugurate a kingdom of love and justice. That is why many have trouble recognizing him. “The God who...
The Standard

Don't be lost!

Today I will be talking to you about a subject, of which I have spoken on before. It is very needful for me to do so, because people need to know the truth. People are dying and don’t know what truth is. There is so much false doctrine being preached. Men are preaching to satisfy worldly pleasures. Some even say; that scripture does not mean what it actually says. That...
The Standard

Celia Stone: Jesus gets us

“For this reason he [Jesus] had to be made like them, fully human in every way, in order that he might become a merciful and faithful high priest in service to God, and that he might make atonement for the sins of the people. Because he himself suffered when he was tempted, he is able to help those who are being tempted.” (Hebrews 2:17-18) “Therefore, since we have a great high priest who has ascended into heaven, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold...
The Standard

J.M. Biggs: Holiday blunders

Thanksgiving can be one of the best times of the year, or it can become a nightmare. Sometimes I wonder if everyone has forgotten the true meaning of it. Whether Thanksgiving past, or this Thanksgiving, I have experienced some behavior that was questionable. Now that it is over, I hope that people will calm down. You might ask, what do I mean by calm down? I’m glad you asked. You remember when you were grocery shopping for all those goodies for that wonderful holiday? Remember...
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
526
Followers
861
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy