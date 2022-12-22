God built this world, not the liberals or conservatives

This past year has been a tiring one. I’m tired of the political infighting. I’m tired of conservatives bragging about winning elections, only to see them lose. I’m tired of liberals trying to claim ownership of the sun and wind as if they can control the weather. I’m tired of both sides claiming to have “built” America.

When, in fact, God made our creation, all of it, the entire world in which we live.

In Genesis 1:1 (KJV), the message is clear, “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” God made day and night and added land mass to the waters. He made the grass, the trees, and all the beauty we see in this grand, breathtaking world. He created man and woman. He did it all in six days and on the seventh day God rested.

What makes men today believe they are the constructors of all things in our world? In fact, what man has done is tried to take God out of the world, and especially its institutions. But they have failed.

Instead, men have allowed the devil to operate and to change our culture to the extent that everything that used to be right is now wrong and everything that was once wrong is now right.

Isaiah said in Isaiah 5:20 (KJV), “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! The day of reckoning is coming.

In a few days we will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, who in his 30s was crucified on a cross, shedding his blood, buried in a tomb and on the third day arose to sit at the right hand of God, our father in heaven. Jesus, who told us that the end times would be full of deceit, defeated death to save all of us from our own sins.

As we celebrate Jesus’ birth this year, think about who is in charge in this country and in this world. Think about why you’re here and how you got here. Think about why men have desired to take God out of the world in which we live.

As Christians and as people who know from whence we came, let’s celebrate Jesus as our savior, God’s only begotten son who died for our sake. Here is the Christmas story:

Scripture tells us, Luke 2:1-20 (KVJ):

1 And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed.

2 (And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.)

3 And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city.

4 And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David:)

5 To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child.

6 And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered.

7 And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.

8 And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.

9 And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.

10 And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.

11 For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.

12 And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.

13 And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,

14 Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.

15 And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us.

16 And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger.

17 And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child.

18 And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds.

19 But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart.

20 And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told unto them.

Christianity is under attack all over the world. We should question everyone who believes they are the “creators” and “saviors,” when in fact, they were put here by the real creator and savior.

Will they continue to work to take God out of our lives or will they become a huge part of working for eternal life for all of God’s people?