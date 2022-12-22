K9 deputy joins Greene County Sheriff's Office

SNOW HILL — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new four-legged member to the force on Dec. 9 to assist in drug investigations.

The agency released a statement introducing “Sasha,” a Dutch shepherd certified in narcotics detection.

Deputy Alex Jeffreys was appointed Sasha’s handler in October and the pair will now begin work

“We are excited to have them as a valuable asset to our county,” a post on the department’s Facebook page said.