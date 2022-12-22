Hytera to Commence 30th Anniversary with First Round of New Product Releases in 2023

Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, today announced the commencement of its 30th anniversary with the first round of new products launching in 2023. Two new models from the Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) and Body Worn Camera product lines will be unveiled at a webinar scheduled on January 10th: the HP5 Professional DMR Portable Two-way Radios and GC550 2K Mini Body Camera.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005666/en/

Hytera to Expand DMR Radio and Body Camera Portfolio (Graphic: Business Wire)

At the end of 2021, Hytera began to introduce its next-generation DMR two-way radios, the H Series, in the global markets. H Series, designed and developed on new hardware and software platforms, is a complete generation ahead of what the market offers. Besides mobile radios and repeaters, the HP7 series (HP78X, HP70X) and the HP6 series (HP68X/HP60X) portable radios have been launched throughout the year and they have been proven to be a market success. HP5 series (HP56X, HP50X) now join and strengthen this line of offerings.

HP5 series, designed for business users, excels in balancing functionalities, usability, and price point. With a sensitivity of 0.18 μV (‒122 dBm), HP56X and HP50X offer exceptional coverage in terms of communication range and quality. Users at work sites such as factories, office buildings, shopping malls, and campuses can make stable voice calls at the far edge of coverage. With the ease of use as a major advantage, HP5 series adopts the Type-C port; therefore, users can use a regular USB cable to charge anytime with a charger or power bank. Same as the HP7 models, HP5 is IP67-graded water and dustproof.

GC550 2K Mini Body Camera, a new member of the Hytera body camera series, is the smallest in size and lightest in weight. The sliding switch enables the user to quickly start recording without even looking at it in case of emergencies; it also shows the recording status through its sliding position. The 2K HD wide-angle camera records more details in a 150° super-wide field of view. Thanks to the starlight night vision technology, GC550 shoots ultra-sharp and colorful footage under extremely low light conditions.

“The great success of H Series of DMR radios is a recognition of Hytera’s strength in product development and the brand itself. This time we add HP5 to this world-leading product line to further expand its market presence and bring innovation and value to more customers,” said Gerald Zhang, director of Global Marketing and Solutions at Hytera. “We decided to kick off the 30 th anniversary of Hytera with a new product release anticipated by the market for quite a while. It is more of a reminder for us that we should always keep creating value for users and partners by introducing more innovations and new products, which is also what we learned from 30 years of growth.”

* Click here to register for the product release webinar. Please be advised that product availability varies across countries.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005666/en/

Lele.yao@hytera.com

KEYWORD: CHINA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SECURITY TECHNOLOGY VOIP AUDIO/VIDEO TELECOMMUNICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS HARDWARE

SOURCE: Hytera Communications

PUB: 12/22/2022 03:18 AM/DISC: 12/22/2022 03:17 AM