Column: When Jesus was born 'unto you,' that meant us, too

The most-quoted verse during the Christmas season was written by Luke. Though we may be quite separated by the centuries between us, we would do well to remember there was a bit of a gap between Luke and Jesus, too.

Most likely, Luke never saw Jesus in the flesh. His life was changed by the body of Christ that introduced him to the life and teachings of Jesus, but Luke never laid eyes on Jesus Himself. Luke got all of his information either through divine understanding through the Holy Spirit or eyewitness accounts and teachings from those who knew and understood Jesus.

So, what is the most-quoted Christmas verse? Luke 2:10 tells us that shepherds heard a message from heaven through angels that a baby had been born that it would be good news for all people in the world. Even the understanding of what “the world” was to Luke is significantly smaller than we understand. The world, to the good Greek that Luke was, meant the Mediterranean rim which was then the reach of the Roman Empire.

Luke couldn’t know that children in Siberia, the Philippines and the New World would sing songs in every language about the man who came to be “with us.”

Luke follows this verse with another very famous phrase. “Unto you” are the words chosen. Luke pulled upon the great Messiah prophet, who prophesied 700 years before that “unto us” (Israel) a child is given. A child, not a king, dynasty, religion, mountain or temple. A child was coming to save Israel. Luke tells us a baby has come, but not for Israel alone. Jesus came for all people.

He’s here to save, minister and rule all people. “All people” is significant, because I need you to know today that you are in the Bible! Unto you is born a baby, and He will change everything!

This world is filled with disease, debt and death, but Jesus comes to bring good news that nothing can steal away from us. You can lose friends, but not this friend. You can lose your savings, but not your Savior. You can lose your reputation, but not the love Jesus has for you.

Everything in this life will pass away, but what Jesus introduced will last forever. Jesus changed the world when He came. The governments are on His shoulders. He rules. And, this almighty and everlasting God is born unto you. He is yours as much as any, and with Him all things are possible.

Isaiah’s message of hope pales in comparison. Isaiah promised to Israel that one would come to fix everything and He would bless their nation. Luke tells us that every individual is invited to be involved with the one that comes to save us. His salvation is perfectly personal and His destiny for us is universally purposed to influence the world.

If you struggle with confidence or insignificance know today that Jesus was sent to you and given to us for you. The hope of the world can change your life today just as He has the world for the past 2,000 years. Jesus is yours and because of Him you can have hope because your faith is in Him.

God loved you enough to send His son, and this son is yours.