ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: When Jesus was born 'unto you,' that meant us, too

By Webb Hoggard Columnist
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cl5uk_0jr6z9Wz00

The most-quoted verse during the Christmas season was written by Luke. Though we may be quite separated by the centuries between us, we would do well to remember there was a bit of a gap between Luke and Jesus, too.

Most likely, Luke never saw Jesus in the flesh. His life was changed by the body of Christ that introduced him to the life and teachings of Jesus, but Luke never laid eyes on Jesus Himself. Luke got all of his information either through divine understanding through the Holy Spirit or eyewitness accounts and teachings from those who knew and understood Jesus.

So, what is the most-quoted Christmas verse? Luke 2:10 tells us that shepherds heard a message from heaven through angels that a baby had been born that it would be good news for all people in the world. Even the understanding of what “the world” was to Luke is significantly smaller than we understand. The world, to the good Greek that Luke was, meant the Mediterranean rim which was then the reach of the Roman Empire.

Luke couldn’t know that children in Siberia, the Philippines and the New World would sing songs in every language about the man who came to be “with us.”

Luke follows this verse with another very famous phrase. “Unto you” are the words chosen. Luke pulled upon the great Messiah prophet, who prophesied 700 years before that “unto us” (Israel) a child is given. A child, not a king, dynasty, religion, mountain or temple. A child was coming to save Israel. Luke tells us a baby has come, but not for Israel alone. Jesus came for all people.

He’s here to save, minister and rule all people. “All people” is significant, because I need you to know today that you are in the Bible! Unto you is born a baby, and He will change everything!

This world is filled with disease, debt and death, but Jesus comes to bring good news that nothing can steal away from us. You can lose friends, but not this friend. You can lose your savings, but not your Savior. You can lose your reputation, but not the love Jesus has for you.

Everything in this life will pass away, but what Jesus introduced will last forever. Jesus changed the world when He came. The governments are on His shoulders. He rules. And, this almighty and everlasting God is born unto you. He is yours as much as any, and with Him all things are possible.

Isaiah’s message of hope pales in comparison. Isaiah promised to Israel that one would come to fix everything and He would bless their nation. Luke tells us that every individual is invited to be involved with the one that comes to save us. His salvation is perfectly personal and His destiny for us is universally purposed to influence the world.

If you struggle with confidence or insignificance know today that Jesus was sent to you and given to us for you. The hope of the world can change your life today just as He has the world for the past 2,000 years. Jesus is yours and because of Him you can have hope because your faith is in Him.

God loved you enough to send His son, and this son is yours.

Comments / 0

Related
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Jesus' coming to earth to redeem us not a silent night

“Now the salvation and the power and the kingdom of our God and the authority of his Christ have come, for the accuser of our brothers has been thrown down, who accuses them day and night before our God. And they have conquered him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony….” — Revelation 12:10-11 John the Revelator is traditionally believed to have also written the gospel of John. In this book discussing the life of Christ, John does not...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: 'Hark the Herald' has much to teach us about Jesus

“And suddenly there appeared with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among men with whom He is pleased.” — Luke 2:13-14 Written by Charles Wesley in 1737, “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” has great theological truths. It teaches so many of the basics about Jesus. It teaches His deity, which means Jesus is God....
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Herod's futile brutality shows real power belongs to God

Racial tension, political conspiracy and increased immorality all sound like topics from our current day. But did you know these were issues in the 1st century? Out of all the chaos, just before the dawn of the 1st century, there arose one of the greatest villains in the Christmas story: King Herod. Herod hungered for power. In Matthew’s account of Jesus’ birth in chapter 2, verse 2, he records that...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: God used Caesar's taxation to pave a path for Jesus

A mighty empire, a massive taxation machine, a sprawling governing power — all these things might seem of little consequence to a newly betrothed couple with a baby on the way. Still, they were of the utmost importance to the first Roman emperor, Caesar Augustus. Caesar Augustus recorded in his journal, “The Deeds of Divine Augustus,” that he ordered censuses of Rome and its territories in 28 B.C., 8 B.C., and 14 A.D. Caesar Augustus was the self-made title of Gaius Octavius, born Sept. 23,...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Remembering Silent Nights

“And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the Angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. Today in the town of David, a Savior has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in clothes and lying in a...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Advent and the coming of Christ

Some scholars believe that early on there was little connection between Advent and Christmas. They think the adventus (coming/arrival) or Advent was at least three-fold: the incarnation as represented by the Magi’s visit to the baby Jesus as detailed in Matthew 2:1-11; the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptizer in the Jordan, which is detailed in John 1:29-34; and Jesus’ first public miracle at the wedding feast in Cana, which is detailed in John 2:1-11. By the 6th century, Advent had been tied to...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Celebrating the Prince of Peace

“For unto us a child is born, unto us, a son is given, and the government shall be upon his shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” — Isaiah 9:6 Seven hundred years before His birth, Isaiah predicted His coming. The verbal description in the verse mentioned above leaves no doubt he is speaking of Jesus Christ, our redeemer. Feel the power connected with those words in capital letters: Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: The soon-coming king to give light to all who receive him

Some seven hundred years before Jesus’ birth, Isaiah would prophesy the hope of the soon-coming King. Of course, many did not understand the nature of the King or His Father’s kingdom. Still, with years of hindsight, today we realize that the King of Kings and Lord of Lords foretold years ago is Jesus. God’s son incarnate. In Isaiah 9:1-4 the prophet states there will be a time when Galilee of the Gentiles will be filled with glory. The people who walk in darkness will see...
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
473
Followers
1000
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy