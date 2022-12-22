Dec. 22 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Gift wrapping

The Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina is operating its gift-wrapping fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday at Greenville Mall, 714 Greenville Blvd. Proceeds support HSEC operations. Volunteer wrappers are needed. Visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0949acac2ba3f9c52-gift or email hsecvolunteer@gmail.com to sign up.

Light at the Refuge

Light at the Refuge will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. through Friday at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.

Festival of Trees

The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host the 27th annual Festival of Trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. Visit fsnenc.org.

PITTCycle Fridays

Items that have been discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station but can be upcycled into usable items are posted to facebook.com/PittCountySWR each Friday. Once posted, residents can claim items by commenting on the post using a “first claimed, first reserved” system, similar to Facebook Marketplace. Once reserved, the first claim holder must pick up the item at the Transfer Station by 4 p.m. on the following Thursday. Items not picked up will be re-posted at a later time. Visit pittcountync.gov/769/PittCycle-Fridays.

Farmers Market

The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open from 8 a.m.-noon on Friday; 8 a.m.-noon on Dec. 31; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturdays, Jan. 1-31. For more information call 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.

Give blood

The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.

Greenville Mall, 714 SE Greenville Blvd, noon-4 p.m., Friday.Fitness Unlimited, 622 W. 15th St., Washington, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday.Pamlico Plantation, 150 Club House Circle, Chocowinity, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday.St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth Street, 2-6 p.m. Dec. 29.

Christmas services

Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 Charles Blvd., will have Christmas Eve service at 3 p.m. on Saturday. A Christmas Day worship service will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Visitunityfwb.org or facebook.com/UnityChurchGreenville.

Civic Center Dance

The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., will be from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Music by DJ Stanley Edwards. Admission is $8 with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, no smoking, no children. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class starts at 6:35 p.m. Call 944-6198 or text 364-7264.

Oliver auditions

Magnolia Arts Center will hold auditions for the award-winning musical, “Oliver,” at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12-13 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 14. Those interested in a singing role should prepare a short song that best shows their vocal ability. Roles are available for nonsingers. Kids’ roles are for ages 9-15; adult roles are for ages 16-plus. The production opens on March 1 and runs for 10 shows. For more information or an audition form, contact mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.