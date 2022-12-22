Ayden police to receive bonuses

AYDEN — The Ayden Board of Commissioners approved bonuses for police officers at the Dec. 12 meeting in an effort to attract recruits and retain veterans.

The measure was approved after reports from the department that it has been losing officers to other agencies that pay higher salaries. The department will offer a $3,000 sign-on and retention bonus for signing a two-year contract.

The employees will receive half of the bonus up front and the remainder at the end of their probationary period or one year. No additional funding was required to pay the bonuses.

In other business, commissioners voted to table action on purchasing four properties near Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Sixth Street. Cost for the property at 244 Martin Luther King Jr. is $5,000; 409 Sixth St. is $5,000; 393 Sixth St. is $2,500; and 389 Sixth St. is $2,500.

The board also passed a resolution authorizing the assistant town manager to sign checks.