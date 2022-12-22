ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayden, NC

Ayden police to receive bonuses

By By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

AYDEN — The Ayden Board of Commissioners approved bonuses for police officers at the Dec. 12 meeting in an effort to attract recruits and retain veterans.

The measure was approved after reports from the department that it has been losing officers to other agencies that pay higher salaries. The department will offer a $3,000 sign-on and retention bonus for signing a two-year contract.

The employees will receive half of the bonus up front and the remainder at the end of their probationary period or one year. No additional funding was required to pay the bonuses.

In other business, commissioners voted to table action on purchasing four properties near Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Sixth Street. Cost for the property at 244 Martin Luther King Jr. is $5,000; 409 Sixth St. is $5,000; 393 Sixth St. is $2,500; and 389 Sixth St. is $2,500.

The board also passed a resolution authorizing the assistant town manager to sign checks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbernnow.com

City of New Bern Honors Employee of The Year 2022

The City of New Bern announces honors for three employees selected as Employee of the Year. The honorees were named at the City’s employee holiday luncheon earlier this month. Then, they were honored at the Dec. 13 Board of Aldermen meeting. Each employee received a plaque and a $300 check.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Have you seen this person?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified Food Protection manager employed. Bottom floor of Frigidaire Freezer is not sealed. Woodington Middle School Cafeteria. 4939 Hwy 258 South, Kinston. Date: 11/28. Score: 99. Observations:. Paint peeling on walls and around windows, including dish machine...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Hot News

Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.

Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
WILSON, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for missing ENC woman

WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person this Christmas Eve. They said 21-year-old Brittney Dudley was last seen on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Dudley was last seen wearing a pink, brown and white sweater, black...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Clayton PD’s Christmas With A Cop Helps 30 Children

CLAYTON – The Clayton Police Department’s annual Christmas with a Cop helped nine families and a total of 30 children this year. On December 20, police officers delivered wrapped presents and turkeys to the families Johnston County Schools helped connect police with families in Clayton who were in need of some extra Christmas cheer.
CLAYTON, NC
WNCT

Mission Ministries in Grifton giving back on Christmas Eve

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in Grifton and the surrounding counties were leaving with carloads full of Christmas goodies this holiday season. Every year, Grifton Mission Ministries hands out food boxes, hot meals, toys and gifts to the needy in the community. Billy Tarlton, the site coordinator says there’s a biblical meaning behind giving back […]
GRIFTON, NC
WNCT

Parole Absconder arrested in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A parole absconder was arrested in New Bern on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Gaskill, 60, at the Craven County Senior Center on George Street in New Bern. Officials said he was paroled from prison on Aug. 23 for exploiting an elder/disabled adult. He failed to report […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Look At Those Lights contest winner announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!. This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help

One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Second annual Warm 4 the Winter Coat Drive in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the season of giving, people in Kinston came together to serve the homeless community on Saturday. The Make a Difference organization and Skee Monee held their second annual Warm 4 the Winter coat drive at the Friends of the Homeless shelter. Organizers said they collected hundreds of articles of clothing […]
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Greene County Board of Education Chooses New Leadership

Snow Hill - On Monday, December 19, 2022, the Greene County Board of Education held their first meeting with its new members. As is done after every election, the board “reorganizes” itself by electing Chairman and Vice Chairman. This year was the first time in a long time that Pat Adams would not be chosen to serve as the board chair as she lost her seat in the general election.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy