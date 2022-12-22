Virologist: COVID testing a simple safeguard ahead of holidays

An ECU Health virologist said easy access to COVID-19 screening means a test should make your holiday list as Pitt County sees a slight uptick in its number of infections ahead of Christmas and the new year.

Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, medical director for ECU Health Infectious Disease and Epidemiology, said Wednesday that the wide availability of testing for the virus means people should avoid the emergency room and seek out a home test, trusted physician or a new statewide N.C. Department of Health and Human Services initiative to determine if they are positive for the virus.

“Start off by calling your doctor,” Gallaher said. “Your doctor can give you the best way to go as far as what tests are available.”

Home testing is available at pharmacies, he said, and telemedicine providers through NCDHHS now can recommend if you need treatment and send a prescription for antiviral pills to your local pharmacy or mailing address.

People 12 or older experiencing mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk for severe illness can visit starmed.care/nc or call 704-941-6000 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to schedule a phone or video telemedicine call. Health insurance and an ID are not required, according to NCDHHS, and the service is available in over 200 languages.

Avoiding the emergency room is key to help prevent stressing the health care system, Gallaher said. He called the human resources involved “finite” and that a nursing shortage means it is harder to ensure timely care when people flood the ER for testing.

According to the DHHS COVID-19 Dashboard, incomplete data from the month of December so far has shown 535 total cases and 122 reinfections in Pitt County. Complete data from the month of November showed 459 total cases in the county, with 102 reinfections.

As COVID cases inch up, Gallaher said that cases of the flu and RSV continue to creep down. That does not mean infections are gone, however, and Gallaher recommends people suffering even mild symptoms be aware of who they’ll share company with.

“If you are going to be hanging out with mostly healthy people, this probably isn’t going to affect you as much,” Gallaher said. “But if you’re hanging out with a lot of elderly or a lot of young children, you’re going to have to be a lot more diligent and make sure you advocate for the weak who can’t advocate for themselves.”

Things like hand washing, masking and getting a booster of the COVID-19 or flu vaccine can go a long way in preventing the spread, he said. It is a message health care workers have been sharing since the start of the pandemic.

People traveling, especially in low ventilation means of conveyance like planes or trains, should mask, Gallaher said.

January of this year saw the highest number of cases for COVID-19 in the state and county. A total of 5,217 cases were recorded in Pitt County between Jan. 9-15 alone. Statewide, that week saw over 235,000 cases in North Carolina.