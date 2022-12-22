Greenville PZ board denies two rezoning requests

Greenville Planning and Zoning recommended denial of two rezoning requests that were opposed by nearby residents.

The two requests now go to the Greenville City Council, which can ignore the recommendations and approve the requests.

The two requests were among eight items the commission voted on Tuesday, its last meeting of 2022.

Multiple people turned out to speak against Bill Clark Homes’ request to rezone 29.5 acres located east of L.T. Hardee Road and between Norfolk Southern Railroad and Leon Drive from residential agricultural to residential medium density multifamily housing.

Bill Clark Homes’ request to rezone a smaller portion of the same property was denied by the Greenville City Council in August after residents raised concerns about stormwater runoff overwhelming Lake Glenwood, a residential pond located downstream of the property in question, that has become an unofficial stormwater retention pond.

The dam that controls the lake level has received notices of deficiency from the state Dam Safety Program. Speakers in August feared more runoff would cause the dam to fail and flood Eastern Pines Road and neighborhoods downstream.

Attorney J. Drake Brinkley, who spoke for Bill Clark Homes, said engineer Linwood Stroud was brought in to study the stormwater effects the proposed development would have on Lake Glenwood. Stroud said it would have no effect on the lake because a stormwater retention system would have to be built along with the development and would slow the runoff going to Lake Glenwood.

Jeff Bair, a resident of the Lake Glenwood neighborhood who manages the pond, said he did not think the 10-year stormwater retention system recommended by staff was suitable or would slow down the runoff.

Individuals living in Willow Run, a subdivision downstream of Lake Glenwood, and Britney Ridge, a nearby subdivision also shared their concerns about stormwater runoff and flooding.

Landon Weaver, a representative of Bill Clark Homes, said the company is investigating to see if a 25-year retention system could be placed on the property.

Weaver said that while the new zoning request encompasses more land and would put in more units, it reduces the number of units to 8 per acre compared to the 14 per acres sought under the original rezoning request.

Another concern nearby residents had is that the property only has one area for entering or exiting and it is located at a sharp turn.

Weaver said a N.C. Department of Transportation traffic engineer said traffic is running at a fifth of its design capacity and is considered a minor thoroughfare.

There have been no crashes with fatalities or serious injuries reported in the last five years, according to transportation department records and only two minor accidents in recent years.

Weaver said Gene Pittman, an NCDOT transportation engineer, had no reservations about placing a driveway at the location.

Commission member John Collins asked if vehicles could have access from Walmart on East 10th Street. Weaver said the railroad grants emergency access, but doesn’t want a street to cross the tracks in that area.

Commission chairman Kevin Faison said he’s concerned about the possible failure of the Lake Glenwood dam and the damage it could do to downstream homes. He said the problem needs to be addressed.

Commission member Chris West said Bill Clark Homes said it can retain its stormwater on the property so it shouldn’t affect Lake Glenwood.

The board voted 3-2 to recommend denial. During the process of making and seconding the motion, commission members raised their hands. When Faison asked to vote in favor of the motion or against the motion, no one raised their hand.

Other action taken by the planning board included:

Unanimously approving the rezoning of 4.8 acres located at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Frog Level Road from general commercial to heavy commercial.Rezoning nearly 90.4 acres of property located on the western right-of-way of Allen Road and adjacent to the Pitt County Landfill. About 87 acres would be rezoned from unoffensive industry and heavy commercial to residential high density multifamily and 3.3 acres should be rezoned from unoffensive industry to residential high density multifamily with a conservation area overlay.Approved a preliminary plat entitled “Mann Farm” located at the end of Oak Downe Way and adjacent to Pinewood Memorial Park.Approved a preliminary plat entitled “Langston West Phase 13 Section 1 and 2” located at the end of South Bend Road.