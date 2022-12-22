ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville P&Z offers no recommendation on 500-foot rule change

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

New rule governing downtown bars will be returned to the Greenville City Council with no endorsement from the city planning board after a series of votes regarding the size of new bars during Tuesday’s meeting.

The city Planning and Zoning Commission was considering a set of rules called “bar 2022” that the council sent to it for recommendation after public input and revisions of earlier plans.

Tuesday’s votes came after several commission members expressed disappointment that the plan did not take citywide action to eliminate a rule the prohibits new bars from opening within 500 feet of existing establishments. The plan only eliminates the 500-foot rule in the downtown area.

Commission member Max Ray Joyner III said when the commission referred an earlier version of the plan to the City Council in April it was with the understanding that the board recommended expanding the change citywide.

Planning and Development Services Director Thomas Barnett said the recommendation was discussed but the council didn’t want to pursue citywide implementation at this time.

Councilman Will Bell first recommended eliminating the rule in November 2020. After working with a consultant, staff began presenting recommendations to the council. Multiple discussions have taken place with council members, the planning board and the public since then.

The “bar 2022” rule proposal established a definition and standards for bars in the downtown Greenville area.

The proposed rules would require a new bar to obtain a special-use permit from the city Board of Adjustment, which would review the business’ operations annually and could revoke its permit if it receives multiple violations or nuisance complaints.

Chief planner Chantae Gooby asked the commission to include with its recommendation a suggestion for the maximum space a bar could occupy.

While the original proposal recommended a new bar occupying no more than 3,500 square feet, a suggestion of occupying no more than 2,000 square feet also was made.

Commission Chairman Kevin Faison said a 2,000-square-foot facility only would allow about 100 people inside once restrooms, storage, office space and a bar area were added.

During the public comment period, downtown developer Don Edwards said the space occupied by the former Elbow Room, a bar catering to college students several decades ago, was 3,000 square feet and was packed with hundreds of people.

Edwards asked the board if it had received a letter submitted by the developers of the Hilton Garden Inn, a hotel being built on Evans Street, who argued that “guardrails” are needed to control the types of bars that will open in the downtown area.

A motion was made to recommend the adoption of the new rules, including the 3,500-square-foot limit, but it failed with a 2-3 vote when Hunter Peyton and Joyner voted to recommend and Chris West, John Collins and Andrew Denton voted against the recommendation.

A motion to deny recommending the 3,500-square-foot limit passed 3-2 with West, Collins and Denton for denial. Peyton and Joyner voted against the motion.

A vote to approve the 2,000-square-foot recommendation failed 2-3 with West and Denton voting for the recommendation and Peyton, Joyner and Collins voting against the motion.

Since no agreement could be reached, the “bar 2022” rules will go back to the council without a recommendation by default.

In a related item, the commission did unanimously vote to recommend changes to city zoning ordinance involving the rules governing “dining and entertainment establishments,” adding “microbrewery” and “microdistillery” as an accessory use to a bar and adding alcohol sales as an accessory use for certain businesses.

