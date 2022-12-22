Building Hope receives Bryan Award, $25,000 grant

Just in time for Christmas, a Greenville nonprofit has received a surprise gift: a $25,000 grant award.

Building Hope Community Life Center has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the Bryan Award given by the Winston-Salem-based Rye Foundation.

“For them to believe enough in the work that we’re doing, enough to say, ‘We want to award you with this grant’ is a huge blessing to us,” said Atlas Kelly, executive director for the faith-based program that serves area youth. “For nonprofits, our individual supporters but also grants are huge for us being able to continue operations. We work so hard to keep our doors open.”

Since opening its doors in 2001, Building Hope has served more than 1,500 children and their families. The organization includes after-school and summer programs in addition to offering a structured school-day environment for students who are serving short-term suspensions.

The Bryan Award, named for the late Goldsboro businessman and philanthropist Ray Bryan, is the Rye Foundation’s highest honor. The award was presented to Greene County’s Refuge Christian camp in 2017.

Rye Foundation President Warren Steen credits Sid Bradsher, executive director of Heart for ENC, which supports the mission of nonprofit and faith-based organizations, with introducing the foundation to Building Hope. Bradsher accompanied Kelly and Building Hope Development Director Sandy Williams to Winston-Salem in September to present to organization’s mission to the Rye Foundation.

Williams recalls sharing two different stories, one about a young man who grew up attending Building Hope and now works there. The other was about a former Building Hope student who ended up behind bars but later reached out for support to people he remembered from the after-school program.

“God’s at work in the lives of these kids even if it doesn’t look perfect,” Williams said. “We’re a place that is welcoming, a place that is a family for these kids, a place of refuge. There’s a place that they can come even if they run into trouble.”

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Building Hope was open for more than 12 hours a day to provide a structured environment and internet access to members who were Pitt County Schools virtual learners. Although students have since returned to on-campus learning, Building Hope has experienced tremendous growth. Enrollment has nearly doubled since the pandemic to 80 students in the after-school program with an additional 40 on the waiting list.

Due to growth, the organization has launched a fundraising campaign to provide as many as half a dozen new vans to transport students from school to the Ninth Street location. One of the two vans Building Hope currently owns is more than 20 years old.

“One is on its last legs,” Williams said. “We can’t accommodate (all) the students. We’re using our personal vehicles right now to pick up kids from school.”

For an organization with a $425,000 budget, working to raise $300,000 for vehicles is no small undertaking, Williams said, adding that Building Hope is about halfway to its goal.

But funding from the Bryan Award will support programming rather than transportation, providing opportunities for students to spend the summer touring college campuses and visiting area businesses as they seek to plan their futures. Other funds from the award will provide seed money for an entrepreneurial effort for middle school students.

Williams said that recognition from the foundation, which derives its name from its priority areas of religion, youth and education, inspires hope among leadership of the nonprofit.

“It’s encouraging to know that are other organizations out there have that have the same mission and vision for our kids as we do,” she said. “It’s super encouraging to know that people are willing to come alongside of us.”

For more information about Building Hope or to contribute to its fundraising campaign, visit buildinghopenc.org.