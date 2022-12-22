ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

Greene County Center welcomes new youth development extension agent

By By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Av3GG_0jr6yrwz00

SNOW HILL — The N.C. Cooperative Extension welcomed Carly Taylor, a new 4-H Youth Development agent to the Greene County Center last month.

Taylor is a Clemson University graduate and formerly worked as a 4-H agent for the Clemson University Extension Service before joining the Greene County Center.

The 31-year-old accepted the role after moving to Vanceboro, she said. Her interest in agriculture dates back to childhood.

“My dad is a farmer, so I grew up in that realm and it just kind of stuck,” she said.

As a youth development agent, she organizes school and community 4-H programming where young people complete projects in health, science, agriculture and civic engagement.

The four Hs stand for Head, Heart, Hands and Health.

Taylor is currently working on the Coastal Plains Chicken Project, a program that allows kids to care for their own chickens. “It is an opportunity for kids to sign up to get chickens of their own. They can get broilers, which are meat chickens, or they can get layers, for eggs,” she said.

Participants will pre-order chicks from the extension and before receiving them and attend an orientation where they will learn basic caretaking. Participants will track their progress throughout the project and have the opportunity to show their chickens at the 2022 Coastal Plains Chicken Show on May 9 at the Lenoir County Livestock Arena.

At the conclusion of the project, participants will take laying hens home and broiler chickens will be donated to local food banks. The deadline to register for the program is Dec. 31 and youth must be enrolled in 4-H to participate.

Taylor has enjoyed her time at the extension so far and is excited to offer more programs in the new year, she said. Another program she is working on will bring chicken eggs into classrooms and allow students to view the eggs in an incubator and see the hatching process.

Taylor says these programs help expose kids to new experiences, “4-H helps kids learn and reinforce life skills and experiences that they might not gain in the classroom. It helps open doors and shows kids different career paths and interests that they may want to explore.”

“I am excited to be here. I hope the public will come by the office, call and see what we have going on. Anyone, please feel free to stop by, we are completely open to the public.”

For more information about Greene County 4-H contact Carly Taylor at 747-5831 or by email at cstaylo6@ncsu.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
neusenews.com

Greene County Board of Education Chooses New Leadership

Snow Hill - On Monday, December 19, 2022, the Greene County Board of Education held their first meeting with its new members. As is done after every election, the board “reorganizes” itself by electing Chairman and Vice Chairman. This year was the first time in a long time that Pat Adams would not be chosen to serve as the board chair as she lost her seat in the general election.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified Food Protection manager employed. Bottom floor of Frigidaire Freezer is not sealed. Woodington Middle School Cafeteria. 4939 Hwy 258 South, Kinston. Date: 11/28. Score: 99. Observations:. Paint peeling on walls and around windows, including dish machine...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Look At Those Lights contest winner announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!. This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Bertie County family shows festive cheer with annual light display

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — One family in Windsor continues to bring Christmas cheer to their neighborhood with their annual light display. The Hoggard family has been displaying lights outside of their home for three decades. More than half a million lights are used in addition to hundreds of hand-made cut-outs. “Glowing, I guess that would […]
WINDSOR, NC
WNCT

‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt County in need of adoption

Kimberly Jones received a call from her daughter a few weeks ago that she had found a stray dog on the side of the road. WNCT's Courtney Layton reports he was in pretty bad shape but is better now and is looking for a new home. ‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Hot News

Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.

Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
WILSON, NC
triangletribune.com

Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation

RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help

One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Second annual Warm 4 the Winter Coat Drive in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the season of giving, people in Kinston came together to serve the homeless community on Saturday. The Make a Difference organization and Skee Monee held their second annual Warm 4 the Winter coat drive at the Friends of the Homeless shelter. Organizers said they collected hundreds of articles of clothing […]
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

SSS High School Students Of 1988 Honor Fellow Classmate Mac Lawhorn

SELMA – On Wednesday, former classmates of Mac Lawhorn, including Selma Mayor Bryon McAllister, Councilman William Overby and Town of Selma staff gathered at the Selma Depot Station to celebrate their friend. “Mac Lawhorn was a beloved Selma native and classmate of ours. On January 20, 2022, Mac passed...
SELMA, NC
WNCT

Parole Absconder arrested in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A parole absconder was arrested in New Bern on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Gaskill, 60, at the Craven County Senior Center on George Street in New Bern. Officials said he was paroled from prison on Aug. 23 for exploiting an elder/disabled adult. He failed to report […]
NEW BERN, NC
Edy Zoo

Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damages

RALEIGH, N.C. - A Raleigh bee farmer gets a much-needed lifeline from the community after a bear destroyed more than $10,000 worth of bees and honey. Troy Olson, who has been running Heaven Scent Honey for the past five years, received a devastating text from a farmer he had been working with in Duplin County on November 22.
RALEIGH, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy