Read full article on original website
Related
Cops give chilling update in missing Madalina Cojocari case as they say parents ‘clearly’ know more about disappearance
A MISSING child's parents "clearly" know more about their daughter's disappearance than they're letting on, according to new statements from a police captain. Madalina Cojocari, 11, has not been seen at school since mid-November. The FBI released security footage of the 11-year-old getting off a school bus on November 21,...
'Don't worry, I'll keep your daughter safe': A stranger took my phone at the train station and sang Kumbaya to my mother
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'll never forget the first time I took the train by myself. In fact, the first time I took the train by myself was the first time I took the train at all.
5-year-old saved 1-year-old brother in deadly crash that killed their parents
KONDININ, Australia — Three children were rescued days after a deadly crash that killed their parents on Christmas. The family had been driving in a rural part of Western Australia on Christmas when their red Land Rover Discovery flipped and crashed, according to Perth Now. The wreckage was not found until shortly before noon on Tuesday.
“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children Alone
27-year-old Ebony Giddens lived with her three sons, ages 9, 5, and 2, on Montclair Drive in Columbus, Georgia. Ebony, who does not drink or smoke, has a close relationship with her family.
Comments / 0