After a hot start to the season, the Detroit Red Wings have cooled off a bit. Yet, although they have won just three out of their last 10 games, their playoff hopes are not entirely crushed. However, if they want to turn things around and rise in the Wild Card standings, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to start working the phones. One team that he should consider doing business with is the Nashville Predators. They have drastically fallen in the standings, so perhaps they could be sellers at the deadline because of it. Alas, let’s look at three trade targets that stand out from them.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO