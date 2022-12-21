ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Municipal Offices Closed for Holidays

Municipal Offices will be closed in observance of the holidays on Monday, December 26, 2022 and Monday, January 2, 2023. Please note, garbage and recycling WILL still be collected in accordance with the regular collection schedule.

