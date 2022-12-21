ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mansionglobal.com

Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate

Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
SUN VALLEY, ID
architecturaldigest.com

Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Southern California Avocado Ranch Sells for $5.6 Million

Sandra Bullock has found a buyer for her 91-acre Southern California ranch, reports Mansion Global. The property, located about an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, was listed at $6 million and closed in early November for $5.6 million. Despite not receiving the full asking price, Bullock was still able to realize a profit as she purchased the pristine spread for $2.7 million back in 2007.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Anita Durairaj

A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartment

In New York, a luxury residential condominium known as 15 Central Park West is known as the "Tower of Power" because of its extremely wealthy and influential residents. The luxury condo was constructed from 2005 to 2008 and was built on the site of the Mayflower Hotel and adjacent vacant lots. The Mayflower hotel was demolished to make way for the luxury condo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ceoworld.biz

The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (November 25, 2022)

As of November 25, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $73.4 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Alice Walton (No. 2, $62.1 billion), Julia Koch (No. 3, $60.1 billion); and Jacqueline Mars (No.4,$39.1 billion) Miriam Adelson is the...
The Jewish Press

NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Oceanfront Miami Condo to Be Listed for $18.8 million

According to the NY Post, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s 7,000-square-foot unit in Miami’s super luxe Arte building will be put up for sale next year. The family has been renting the seven-bedroom spread in Surfside since leaving Washington D.C. right after Joe Biden became president in early 2021. The offer price for the luxury digs is said to be set at $18.8 million.
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
24/7 Wall St.

Rivian Falls Apart

Rivian has struggled to find direction as management gropes toward a future that likely is no longer there.

