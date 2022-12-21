Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
This is what it looks like when the Hudson River floodsJenn LeachNew York City, NY
Related
mansionglobal.com
Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate
Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving Child
Adult-themed barber shop in NY has shut down.Photo by(@snoopdogg/Instagram) The Dominican hair salon in West Harlem, New York that caught attention for its questionable advertising technique – see photo – has since closed. Los Muchachos Santana was originally located on Amsterdam Ave and West 108.
Jeffrey Epstein's 'sumptuous' 18-room apartment in Paris has been sold for more than $10 million, report says
Jeffrey Epstein's 7,965 square-foot apartment in Paris has been bought by a Bulgarian business figure for about $10.5 million, Bloomberg reported.
Sam Bankman-Fried says a $16 million Bahamian house in his parents' name was actually meant to be for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried says a Bahamian house in his parents' name was meant to be for FTX staff. "It was not intended to be their long-term property," he said. "It was intended to be the company's property." Reuters had reported that the $16.4-million house listed Bankman-Fried's parents as signatories. Sam Bankman-Fried...
Jeffrey Epstein's unsold former New Mexico ranch is no longer the most expensive home in the state after nearly $10 million price reduction
The disgraced late financier's Zorro Ranch just got a huge price reduction after sitting on the market unsold for more than a year.
MASSIVE! The Largest Mansion in the United States is Here in New York
How much living space does a person really need? Obviously, that can only be answered on a case-by-case basis. A newlywed couple with no children probably needs far less space than, say, the Kardashian clan. But the fact is, the size of the average newly-constructed home in the United States...
Billionaire CEO Shuts Down Disney World For Employee Party, Pays For 10,000 Employees
Citadel employees were in for the trip of their lifetime when CEO Ken Griffin planned quite the celebration.
architecturaldigest.com
Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Southern California Avocado Ranch Sells for $5.6 Million
Sandra Bullock has found a buyer for her 91-acre Southern California ranch, reports Mansion Global. The property, located about an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, was listed at $6 million and closed in early November for $5.6 million. Despite not receiving the full asking price, Bullock was still able to realize a profit as she purchased the pristine spread for $2.7 million back in 2007.
musictimes.com
Jay-Z Net Worth: Billionaire Status in Danger? Rapper Faces $2 Billion Lawsuit after Bacardi Rejects Buyout Offer
Jay-Z and Bacardi partnered up for cognac D'Usse back in 2012, but it appears that the partnership has now soured, and allegations have been thrown around. As per recent developments in Jay-Z and Bacardi's feud, the rapper offered to buy out the liquor company for $1.5 billion, but his offer was rejected-which has caused him to raise an eyebrow.
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
The richest woman in New York is giving away millions
I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about Julia Koch- the richest woman in New York.
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartment
In New York, a luxury residential condominium known as 15 Central Park West is known as the "Tower of Power" because of its extremely wealthy and influential residents. The luxury condo was constructed from 2005 to 2008 and was built on the site of the Mayflower Hotel and adjacent vacant lots. The Mayflower hotel was demolished to make way for the luxury condo.
SheKnows
Steph Curry Sells His Silicon Valley ‘Dream Home’ for $31 Million – See Photos!
In the midst of an ever-so-thriving basketball career, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry still managed to make some real estate deals too. As it turns out, Curry sold his “dream home” in Atherton, California last fall, for a hefty price tag of $31.2 million, Dirt reported. According...
ceoworld.biz
The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (November 25, 2022)
As of November 25, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $73.4 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Alice Walton (No. 2, $62.1 billion), Julia Koch (No. 3, $60.1 billion); and Jacqueline Mars (No.4,$39.1 billion) Miriam Adelson is the...
The Jewish Press
NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People
New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Oceanfront Miami Condo to Be Listed for $18.8 million
According to the NY Post, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s 7,000-square-foot unit in Miami’s super luxe Arte building will be put up for sale next year. The family has been renting the seven-bedroom spread in Surfside since leaving Washington D.C. right after Joe Biden became president in early 2021. The offer price for the luxury digs is said to be set at $18.8 million.
Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million
There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs. The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
Your $1 coin could be worth $16,000 – the exact ‘transitional’ detail error to look for
SOMETIMES there are fascinating details that can make coins worth more than its original denomination – and that's the case with a certain $1 piece. TikToker BlueRidgeSilverHound is a coin aficionado who routinely informs his followers about particular ones that are worth hundreds or thousands and what exactly makes them valuable.
Urban explorer discovers abandoned $12 MILLION mansion
An urban explorer was shocked when he entered a $12,988,657 abandoned mansion and found an unopened $12,370 designer shoe collection left behind, plus luxury cars worth $98,926 left to rust.
Rivian Falls Apart
Rivian has struggled to find direction as management gropes toward a future that likely is no longer there.
Comments / 0