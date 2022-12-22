Editorial: Youth need better mental health care

It’s not easy to be young today.

The pressure comes from all sides.

There’s academic pressure to meet high standards and make good grades — following two years of sequestered learning that was undeniably detrimental.

There’s the peer pressure to grow up fast — too fast — by experimenting with vaping, drinking, intimate situations for which they’re not emotionally prepared — as if these are “grown-up” things. There’s the physical pressure of developing bodies and surging hormones.

There’s the emotional pressure as they look to a future that can seem bleak, with uncertain employment and a degraded world of increasingly violent storms and temperature extremes.

There are the other people with whom they must deal — parents who may be inattentive or abusive, politicians who are trying to limit what they are allowed to learn and political activists who want to squeeze them into boxes into which they’ll never fit.

There’s the possibility of some madman with a gun coming after them.

And there’s inescapable social media, which can afflict young women with body image issues that led to illness and burden young men with extremist views of masculinity. Many could fall victim to trolls and predators. As President Biden said earlier this year, social media companies are conducting a “national experiment … on our children for profit.”

It’s no wonder that rates of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts are skyrocketing in our young people, as Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Columbia University and other authorities report.

Many have families to lean on; spiritual counselors who are sensitive to their needs; friends to express sympathy and understanding; community.

But not all have access to those resources. Some still find themselves desperately alone and struggling.

Fortunately, their teachers, coaches and system administrators care. They’ll do what they can.

All this to say that we appreciate the free training in mental and behavioral health provided to school staff by a recent N.C. Department of Health and Human Services initiative. Along with the training, consultation services will be provided over several months through the N.C. Psychiatry Access Line, also known as NC-PAL.

“The North Carolina Psychiatry Access Line expands access to mental health care for children in a dramatic way,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.

“Now, staff in 130 schools will have direct access to psychiatric experts who can help them better support our students.”

They’ll need the training. Sometimes caring isn’t enough; we need to learn how to care.

It all starts, though, with listening.

Participants include Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Guilford County Schools, and the school systems of Ashe County, Davie County, Lexington City, Surry County, Watauga County and Yadkin County.

In addition, it’s a relief to learn that a new 54-bed inpatient psychiatric facility will be opened for children and adolescents in Butner — with hope, by July 1.

It’s been much-needed. Right now, more than 250 people wait daily for behavioral health services in emergency rooms, with 20% of them being children and adolescents, according to DHHS.

While we appreciate that these resources are being provided and certain that they’ll help, we can’t let the state off the hook. As the Leandro court decision makes clear, our schools deserve much, much more from the N.C. legislature. If our children are to have a healthy future, the time for foot-dragging is over; the purse strings must be loosened.

As these needs increase, it falls on all of us to ask why — to ask what kind of society we’re building for our children — and how we can do our part to improve it.

Today’s editorial is from the Winston-Salem Journal. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.