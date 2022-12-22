Effective: 2022-12-27 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Marsh and Arbon Highlands WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches, except 6 to 14 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park, and Kilgore. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO