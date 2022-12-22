Effective: 2022-12-26 01:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

