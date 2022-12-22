ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Murphy should apologize rather than sidestep; Thank you DOT

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

As per the Reflector article dated Dec. 17, 2022, 3rd District U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy was quite open that he approved of and participated in the 2020 election conspiracy to provide alternate and fake electors in the swing states. He tried to dance around the facts as presented by claiming he was just a messenger but then proceeded to pretty much itemize the message for us.

It strikes me that one of two things are obvious: Dr. Murphy is really stupid or he is so cynically comfortable in his district that he just doesn’t care about participating in the conspiracy to overthrow the Constitution for his own benefit. Yes, his benefit. Knowing full well that the obvious beneficiary would be Donald Trump, it is just as obvious that had the conspiracy succeeded, Dr. Murphy would have succeeded in the cozy.

The cozy is the political two-step whereby lower downs curry favor with higher-ups in order to improve their access to more power. It is more than a cottage industry in politics. It is the blood sport of Washington and as normal as driving to the grocery store.

The thing is that though the conspiracy failed, Dr. Murphy is sailing on with no repercussions for his middlingly small part in the attempt to subvert the Constitution of the United States. Would it not be at least appropriate for Dr. Murphy to apologize rather than sidestep? Would it not be otherwise appropriate for the 3rd District of North Carolina to avail itself of the public laundromat, recall Dr. Murphy, and wash him out?

Jeffrey Mathis

Greenville

Thanks DOT

Last Sunday night (Dec. 11) there was a wreck on Old Tar Road, one mile south of Winterville. A car ended up in the ditch just past my driveway, a lot of damage was done to the sides and bottom of the ditch, and a lot of parts from the wrecked car were left on site. I called N.C. DOT Maintenance on Monday to see if the ditch could be repaired so the water would flow properly. The next day, a crew from DOT and fixed the ditch better than before the wreck. Thank you N.C. DOT, Pitt County maintenance.

Leroy Smith

Winterville

