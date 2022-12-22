Prep Spotlight: D.H. Conley's Devlen Morris

Devlen Morris is the lone senior on the D.H. Conley wrestling team this winter.

Following in the footsteps of a historic senior class last season, Morris is looking to lead the Vikings to continued success on the mat.

Morris spoke with Reflector prep sports writer following a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference dual earlier this season about his role as a senior leader, his background in the sport and his goals for the future.

Q: I know the team had a large senior class last season, and now you’re the lone senior on the roster. What is that like?

A: It’s alright because I’ve got all my boys from last year and they all have my back. Next year they’ll just be better off because they won’t have as many people leaving as we did last year.

Q: Has it put any extra pressure on you individually as the only senior?

A: Nah not really. We’ve got such a good team, it just all works out for us at the end.

Q: How long have you been wrestling?

A: Since sixth grade.

Q: Why did you get into the sport?

A: North Pitt’s wrestling coach, he went to my middle school and he told me I should try to join wrestling. I tried it out, and I really liked it, so I stuck with it.

Q: What is your favorite thing about wrestling?

A: Honestly, it’s just fun to hang out with everybody and learn how to do the sport. It’s also a good way to get out some of the anger that you have.

Q: Did you play any other sports growing up?

A: I did football, track, cross country, but I mainly stuck with wrestling.

Q: What sets wrestling apart from those other sports for you?

A: I just like it more, it’s not as hard for me. You just get to go out there and compete and I just find it overall to be a better sport than the others.

Q: What is the hardest part of the sport for you?

A: Probably practice, practice is the hardest.

Q: Why so?

A: There’s just so much you’ve gotta do. You’ve gotta keep up with everybody since you’re the only senior.

Q: What do you feel is something the untrained wrestling viewer does not know about the sport?

A: It’s not all about hurting people and causing pain, it’s more about technique. Sometimes people get hurt, but that’s just the sport.

Q: Do you hope to wrestle at the collegiate level next year?

A: I’m going to go for it.

Q: What are your goals for the rest of the season?

A: Just to push my hardest, keep the team together and keep everybody’s heads screwed on right.