KXLY
Temperatures rise above freezing on Christmas Day – Matt
Another weather system swings in on Christmas Day, which will bring a wintry mix around the region in the morning that will flip over to rain fairly quickly. Heavy rain in the Cascades will cause landslide and flooding issues along with heightened avalanche danger in the coming days in Western Washington.
FOX 28 Spokane
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. – After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Mountain pass conditions for Sunday, Dec....
KREM
Freezing rain Christmas weekend, rain and melting snow next week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warmer temperatures return to the Inland Northwest in the days to come, but that might not be a good thing. The temperature swing comes with an influx of moisture. What starts as snow will turn into freezing rain then eventually rain, each element having its own unique problems.
KHQ Right Now
Low visibility, slick roads create hazardous holiday travel
As the holidays come to a close, fog and slick roadways have caused a few accidents around town. West of Spokane, two accidents have slowed traffic. Remember to keep a wide follow distance and take it slow while dealing with these hazardous conditions!
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Due to wind chill and snow – Mark
More wind and light snow make highway travel difficult. Mountain passes will be snow-covered, so allow for lots of time. There will be light snow and winds, so you’ll need to bundle up and take it easy driving and walking with icy surfaces. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerous wind chills Thursday – Kris
We are tracking arctic air pushing into the Inland Northwest bringing dangerous cold and biting northeast winds. We are also tracking snow on the way for Friday’s busy travel day, and a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain for Christmas Eve. Plan your Thursday. WEATHER ALERT DAY: Thursday...
How to prepare your pipes for sub zero temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest’s frigid temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing. Quick drops in temperature can cause your pipes to freeze, and even burst. Local plumbing companies like Gold Seal Plumbing are already getting calls about people’s pipes. The Spokane region is expecting sub-zero temperatures overnight, and with these lows, it’s more important now than ever to...
When does winter weather usually end in Spokane?
I moved Spokane for a great job and am about to start my first winter here. Snow is sometimes nice, but I don't like the feeling of having all of my front door covered in thick snow. And the community service workers are often not prompt in clearing it.
Delays and cancellations continue for people flying ahead of Christmas
SPOKANE, Wash. – Some people flying out of Spokane International Airport say they’ve already been traveling for over a day, just trying to get out of Spokane and make it back home. “Hopefully we can all get on this flight tomorrow morning,” Ntasha Anders, who was traveling to Dallas, said. Holding onto hope is what many travelers stranded in Spokane...
KHQ Right Now
River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line in...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours
SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week. Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat. “We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice...
KREM
Frigid temps mean a change of plans for WSDOT
SPOKANE, Wash. — Extreme cold moving through the area means Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) road crews are switching up tactics to keep roads safe. As of Tuesday, WSDOT crews are no longer putting down deicer, according to WSDOT communications manager Ryan Overton. This is because chemicals in the deicer can actually freeze at temperatures below 15 degrees.
How to keep your pipes warm through cold temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — The last thing you want to do before Christmas is deal with burst pipes because of cold temperatures. It’s important to know what to do before it’s too late. Experts say one easy thing you can do to prevent damage is to cover your faucet with insulation. “Get some faucet covers for cold temperatures expected for the...
Enjoy an indoor, heated holiday lights experience at Northwest WinterFest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The cultural holiday light show, Northwest WinterFest, is back and indoors this year at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center. The event features holiday lanterns, live performances and kids activities too. From Santa, to a dragon to the Kids Wonderland with ‘Kung Fu Panda’ and ‘Frozen’ characters, it’s an experience for the whole family! There...
‘Going way too fast’: Local plow drivers see spike in bad driving behavior
SPOKANE, Wash. — Problems are piling up for plow drivers. Winter just started and bad driving behavior is intensifying. The Department of Transportation says, it averages around five plow hits per year. They’ve already passed that number, and winter conditions aren’t going away anytime soon. Plow drivers are trying to adapt and are asking people to be smart drivers this...
Here’s how the holidays will impact City closures in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – As you celebrate the holidays with your friends and family, it doesn’t hurt to plan ahead. Here is how the holidays will impact operations in the City of Spokane. Spokane City Hall will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 to observe the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Garbage and crubside recycling will go on...
How to keep your pipes from freezing this winter
SPOKANE, Wash. — In this weather, it doesn’t take long for the cold to creep in and freeze water pipes in your home, which could turn into thousands of dollars in repairs. For Robert McWatters, he doesn’t worry too much about it. “This is nothing. We lived in North Dakota for a while, that’s cold. It’s not like here. This...
I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
inlander.com
Who is responsible for clearing icy sidewalks and buried bus stops?
Driving the hilly neighborhoods in Spokane and surrounding communities can be intimidating enough in a snow-heavy winter, even after plows attempt to clear the roads. But for those with limited mobility, or who walk or bus, getting around is even harder. Vaughn Brown, 35, is a blind Spokane resident who...
Here's what you need to know about keeping your car running in extreme cold
SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Spokane, auto shops are slammed after temperatures dipped well below freezing. Cold temperatures like these can have several detrimental effects on your car, but there are steps you can take to prevent a trip to the mechanic. One of the top problems landing cars at...
