The Daily South
Is It Good Manners To Ask Someone What They Want For Christmas?
Gift giving is a tricky business. Whether you’re the giver or the receiver, there’s a whole list of dos and don’ts that can be applied to nearly every situation. Thankfully, any awkwardness can quickly be thwarted if armed with the etiquette know-how to see you through. That even applies to the question that strikes more fa-la-la-la fear in the hearts of holiday revelers than running out of spiked eggnog on Christmas Eve: “What do you want for Christmas?” It’s a loaded question, no matter which way you look at it.
Newnan Times-Herald
It's beginning to look a lot like… COVID
It’s that time of the year again for parents. No, I don’t mean counting down the days until Christmas, but counting the minutes until you’re juggling a sick kid or two. We call it the “Holiday Ick.” It’s the inevitable call home from school explaining your child seems to be a little under the weather. And yes, you need to come pick them up immediately.
You've Heard Of "Quiet Quitting," But Now Get Ready For "Shift Shock," The Trend That's Ruining Your New Job
Feel lied to about your new job? It's called shift shock, and it's not you.
Younger Generations Are Calling Out The Most "Toxic" Things Older Generations Do, And It's Absolutely Brutal
Baby boomers and Gen X'ers: "No one wants to work anymore."
How To Start Decluttering When It Feels Overwhelming
We’ve all been there. The mountains of mail, the overstuffed closet. From tools to toys, clutter just becomes part of the background. Even the neatest among us accumulates a lot of stuff. When do we do something about it?. “I think you know in your gut that it’s time...
25 Jokes About Adulthood That Are So, So, So Funny, But TBH Also A Liiiiiittle Sad
"Apparently being an adult means googling phone numbers that call you rather than answering them." —@AmandaBootes
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re On the Verge of a Beautiful New Beginning
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of December 26 to January 1 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
Why Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year Is an 'Unconventional Shade for an Unconventional Time'
Viva Magenta is the 2023 Color of the Year
Mic
100 genius gifts under $25 when you have no idea what to get
It’s always a good idea to stick to your budget, even if you’re shopping for someone other than yourself. The trick is to find cheap products that won’t break the bank and are still top-notch in terms of quality. But if you don’t know where to find such items, or if you’re a little short on time? Not a problem, as I’ve put together this list of genius products that are all $25 or less.
Daily Free Press
Let’s talk about the situationship
I’m a meet-cute kind of girl. In every rom-com movie or young adult book, there’s always a guy and a girl in an ordinary setting — both total strangers. They meet, and then they’re instantly in love. Those books and movies shaped my idea of love...
28 Colorful Forgotten Insults We Should Bring Back
Much like fashion, language has a way of evolving over the years. Some words and phrases have remained in use for centuries, while some have fallen out of favor. Others are still in use but have evolved considerably. Here, for instance, are 36 old words we use today but with completely new meanings. Of all […]
Why Science Says It Might Be Worthwhile To Chew With Your Mouth Open
If you've been looking forward to ending your day with a nice meal, or trying out a new restaurant in town, one of the last things you want is to lose your appetite before you can enjoy your food. Unfortunately, there are innumerable food-related crimes that can leave you turning your nose up in disgust. Per Now Decatur, the most common pet peeves when it comes to eating are talking with your mouth full, chewing loudly, slurping food, double-dipping, eating food off the floor, and chewing with your mouth open, which came in at third with 63% of votes.
17 Stomach-Turning Photos That'll Launch You Into An Existential Crisis
I love all animals, but I've got a bone to pick with this goldfish that's the size of a pig.
thecinemaholic.com
Is Pinocchio Immortal? Why Can’t He Die? Explained
Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is set in Italy between the First and the Second World Wars. The film begins with a ten-year-old boy named Carlo, whose death breaks his father Geppetto’s spirit. Years later, the old man carves a wooden puppet out of the tree planted near the grave of his son. This puppet turns into a living boy and is named Pinocchio. At first, people are scared of the wooden boy, but soon, it is revealed that he is just as human as them. Still, there are some ways in which he differs from normal people. Death is one of them. If you are wondering whether Pinocchio is immortal or if he can die, then here’s what you should know about him. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Respect for the elderly never goes out of fashion
These days, more and more people are recognizing the importance of respecting the elderly and their dignity. This is especially important in today’s society, where there are so many people of all ages who are facing challenges alone.
