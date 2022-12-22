Read full article on original website
Nearly 30 years after first voting to limit gay rights, President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a bill that protects them. The Respect for Marriage Act, which passed the House with overwhelming bipartisan support, forces states to recognize marriages across state lines and guarantees same-sex couples have the same federal rights and benefits as any married couples.
