Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The new year can't come quickly enough for the bulls. Tuesday's post-Christmas trading day saw the Dow rise slightly, with the already-bruised Nasdaq sliding 1.4%. Chalk that up to Tesla's latest bad day (see more below), although there are plenty of tech culprits for the Nasdaq's woeful performance this year. The index has lost more than 33% so far in 2022, and there are only three trading days left, including Wednesday. For comparison's sake, the Dow could end the year down over 8% while the S&P 500 could finish it off about 20%. Read live markets updates here.

1 DAY AGO