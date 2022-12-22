Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento hosts Denver following Jokic's 41-point showing
Denver Nuggets (21-11, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (17-14, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Sacramento Kings after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Nuggets' 128-125 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns. The Kings are 6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks...
Porterville Recorder
Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Indiana takes on New Orleans after Haliburton's 43-point showing
Indiana Pacers (17-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (20-12, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Tyrese Haliburton scored 43 points in the Pacers' 111-108 victory against the Miami Heat. The Pelicans have gone 13-4 in home games. New...
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco 37, Washington 20
Washington0776—20 San Francisco071416—37 SF_McCloud 71 run (Gould kick), 6:26. Was_Dotson 4 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), :22. SF_Kittle 34 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 10:38. SF_Kittle 33 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 4:52. Was_McLaurin 3 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 2:46. Fourth Quarter. SF_FG Gould 26, 14:56. SF_FG...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio hosts conference rival Utah
Utah Jazz (19-16, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (10-22, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz visit Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The Spurs have gone 4-18 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is 5-16 against...
Thunder Near the Top of Multiple Team Hustle Stats
One reason for Oklahoma City’s recent success is the team’s hustle on the court.
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 123, Memphis 109
Percentages: FG .415, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 9-39, .231 (Aldama 3-6, Morant 2-10, Jones 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Williams 1-4, Brooks 1-6, Konchar 0-3, Bane 0-7). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson Jr. 2, Adams, Aldama, Bane, Konchar). Turnovers: 13 (Morant 6, Brooks 5, Aldama, Jackson...
Cleveland vs. Goliath: Hometown Warriors playing role of underdogs vs. mighty Duncanville in opening round of Les Schwab Invitational
By Shane Hoffmann Sam Glasgow realizes it’s a hard vision to sell to his players. In his first season at the helm in Southeast Portland, the message he’s imploring the Cleveland boys basketball team to buy into isn’t a groundbreakingly unique one, nor is it the latest fad in ...
Porterville Recorder
Doncic and the Mavericks host the Knicks
New York Knicks (18-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against New York. He ranks second in the NBA scoring 32.8 points per game. The Mavericks have gone 13-5 in home games. Dallas...
Porterville Recorder
Miami hosts Minnesota on home losing streak
Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (16-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks to break its three-game home losing streak with a win against Minnesota. The Heat have gone 9-8 in home games. Miami is fourth in the NBA allowing only 109.2...
Porterville Recorder
Packers intercept 3 passes in 4th, beat Tua, Dolphins 26-20
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay intercepted three of Tua Tagovailoa's passes in the fourth quarter and the Aaron Rodgers and Packers rallied to beat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one...
Porterville Recorder
Central Division opponents meet when Jets host the Wild
Minnesota Wild (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (21-12-1, second in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -117, Jets -103; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild. Winnipeg is 21-12-1 overall with an 11-2-0...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH STATE 82, WASHINGTON STATE 73
Percentages: FG .604, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 11-17, .647 (Ashworth 3-3, Bairstow 2-3, Shulga 2-3, Funk 2-5, Eytle-Rock 1-1, Jones 1-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Akin 2, Funk). Turnovers: 11 (Akin 4, Ashworth 3, Funk 2, Jones, Shulga). Steals: 5 (Dorius 2, Ashworth, Jones, Shulga).
Porterville Recorder
Hurricanes bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks (8-20-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -400, Blackhawks +311; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Chicago Blackhawks as winners of eight straight games. Carolina has gone 10-3-1 at home and...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — DENVER: WR Kendall Hinton, QB Jarrett Guarantano, CB Michael Ojemudia, T Calvin Anderson, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, WR Brandon Johnson, DL Elijah Garcia. LOS ANGELES: DL Aaron Donald, WR Ben Skowronek, C Brian Allen, LB Travin Howard, QB John Wolford, DL Marquise Copeland, CB Shaun Jolly.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Roy first goalie to win 500 games
1908 — Jack Johnson becomes the first black man to win the world heavyweight boxing title, with a 14th-round knockout of Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia. 1917 — Toronto’s Harry Cameron becomes the first defenseman to score four goals in a game as the Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 7-5.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Rams 51, Denver 14
LAR_Akers 2 run (Gay kick), 4:48. Drive: 2 plays, 11 yards, 00:27. Key Play: Wagner 13 interception return to Denver 11. L.A. Rams 17, Denver 0. Den_FG McManus 54, :39. Drive: 9 plays, 39 yards, 4:06. Key Plays: Wilson 20 pass to Sutton; Wilson 23 pass to Jeudy; Wilson 12 pass to Sutton; Wilson 2 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-10. L.A. Rams 17, Denver 3.
Porterville Recorder
Weekend Sports In Brief
Kathy Whitworth set a benchmark in golf no one has ever touched, whether it was Sam Snead or Tiger Woods, Mickey Wright or Annika Sorenstam. Her 88 victories are the most by any player on a single professional tour. Whitworth, whose LPGA Tour victories spanned nearly a quarter-century and who...
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 22, New England 18
Cin_Higgins 9 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 12:24. Drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 2:36. Key Plays: T.Williams kick return to Cincinnati 22; Burrow 39 pass to Higgins; Burrow 17 pass to Mixon. Cincinnati 6, New England 0. Cin_Irwin 23 pass from Burrow (run failed), 5:16. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 128, Phoenix 125
Percentages: FG .479, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 17-35, .486 (Shamet 7-17, Lee 4-5, Craig 3-4, Bridges 2-5, Ayton 1-1, Paul 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Bridges 4, Ayton 2, Craig, Paul, Shamet). Turnovers: 13 (Ayton 6, Bridges 2, Craig 2, Shamet 2, Lee). Steals: 7...
