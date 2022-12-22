ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento hosts Denver following Jokic's 41-point showing

Denver Nuggets (21-11, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (17-14, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Sacramento Kings after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Nuggets' 128-125 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns. The Kings are 6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup

Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Indiana takes on New Orleans after Haliburton's 43-point showing

Indiana Pacers (17-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (20-12, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Tyrese Haliburton scored 43 points in the Pacers' 111-108 victory against the Miami Heat. The Pelicans have gone 13-4 in home games. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

San Francisco 37, Washington 20

Washington0776—20 San Francisco071416—37 SF_McCloud 71 run (Gould kick), 6:26. Was_Dotson 4 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), :22. SF_Kittle 34 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 10:38. SF_Kittle 33 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 4:52. Was_McLaurin 3 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 2:46. Fourth Quarter. SF_FG Gould 26, 14:56. SF_FG...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

San Antonio hosts conference rival Utah

Utah Jazz (19-16, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (10-22, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz visit Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The Spurs have gone 4-18 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is 5-16 against...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 123, Memphis 109

Percentages: FG .415, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 9-39, .231 (Aldama 3-6, Morant 2-10, Jones 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Williams 1-4, Brooks 1-6, Konchar 0-3, Bane 0-7). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson Jr. 2, Adams, Aldama, Bane, Konchar). Turnovers: 13 (Morant 6, Brooks 5, Aldama, Jackson...
Porterville Recorder

Doncic and the Mavericks host the Knicks

New York Knicks (18-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against New York. He ranks second in the NBA scoring 32.8 points per game. The Mavericks have gone 13-5 in home games. Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Miami hosts Minnesota on home losing streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (16-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks to break its three-game home losing streak with a win against Minnesota. The Heat have gone 9-8 in home games. Miami is fourth in the NBA allowing only 109.2...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

Packers intercept 3 passes in 4th, beat Tua, Dolphins 26-20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay intercepted three of Tua Tagovailoa's passes in the fourth quarter and the Aaron Rodgers and Packers rallied to beat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one...
GREEN BAY, WI
Porterville Recorder

Central Division opponents meet when Jets host the Wild

Minnesota Wild (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (21-12-1, second in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -117, Jets -103; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild. Winnipeg is 21-12-1 overall with an 11-2-0...
Porterville Recorder

UTAH STATE 82, WASHINGTON STATE 73

Percentages: FG .604, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 11-17, .647 (Ashworth 3-3, Bairstow 2-3, Shulga 2-3, Funk 2-5, Eytle-Rock 1-1, Jones 1-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Akin 2, Funk). Turnovers: 11 (Akin 4, Ashworth 3, Funk 2, Jones, Shulga). Steals: 5 (Dorius 2, Ashworth, Jones, Shulga).
LOGAN, UT
Porterville Recorder

Hurricanes bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (8-20-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -400, Blackhawks +311; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Chicago Blackhawks as winners of eight straight games. Carolina has gone 10-3-1 at home and...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — DENVER: WR Kendall Hinton, QB Jarrett Guarantano, CB Michael Ojemudia, T Calvin Anderson, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, WR Brandon Johnson, DL Elijah Garcia. LOS ANGELES: DL Aaron Donald, WR Ben Skowronek, C Brian Allen, LB Travin Howard, QB John Wolford, DL Marquise Copeland, CB Shaun Jolly.
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Roy first goalie to win 500 games

1908 — Jack Johnson becomes the first black man to win the world heavyweight boxing title, with a 14th-round knockout of Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia. 1917 — Toronto’s Harry Cameron becomes the first defenseman to score four goals in a game as the Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 7-5.
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Rams 51, Denver 14

LAR_Akers 2 run (Gay kick), 4:48. Drive: 2 plays, 11 yards, 00:27. Key Play: Wagner 13 interception return to Denver 11. L.A. Rams 17, Denver 0. Den_FG McManus 54, :39. Drive: 9 plays, 39 yards, 4:06. Key Plays: Wilson 20 pass to Sutton; Wilson 23 pass to Jeudy; Wilson 12 pass to Sutton; Wilson 2 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-10. L.A. Rams 17, Denver 3.
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Weekend Sports In Brief

Kathy Whitworth set a benchmark in golf no one has ever touched, whether it was Sam Snead or Tiger Woods, Mickey Wright or Annika Sorenstam. Her 88 victories are the most by any player on a single professional tour. Whitworth, whose LPGA Tour victories spanned nearly a quarter-century and who...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Cincinnati 22, New England 18

Cin_Higgins 9 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 12:24. Drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 2:36. Key Plays: T.Williams kick return to Cincinnati 22; Burrow 39 pass to Higgins; Burrow 17 pass to Mixon. Cincinnati 6, New England 0. Cin_Irwin 23 pass from Burrow (run failed), 5:16. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

Denver 128, Phoenix 125

Percentages: FG .479, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 17-35, .486 (Shamet 7-17, Lee 4-5, Craig 3-4, Bridges 2-5, Ayton 1-1, Paul 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Bridges 4, Ayton 2, Craig, Paul, Shamet). Turnovers: 13 (Ayton 6, Bridges 2, Craig 2, Shamet 2, Lee). Steals: 7...

