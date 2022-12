STARKVILLE – One of the nation's top pitchers and another Top 50 prospect, Hosanna Lindblade, signed with Mississippi State softball in November. Lindblade was tabbed the No. 45 prospect in the nation by Extra Inning Softball and the No. 21 pitcher in the class. She was homeschooled but was a six-year letterwinner for her area homeschool team, HCYA Homeschool.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO