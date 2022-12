Seton Hall Pirates (7-6, 0-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -7.5; over/under is 141. BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Marquette hosts the Seton Hall Pirates after Tyler Kolek scored 29 points in Marquette's 103-98 overtime loss to the Providence Friars. The Golden...

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO