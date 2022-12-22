ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit http://pws.trafficwise.org In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov Target Area: Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Henry; Jefferson; Meade; Ohio; Oldham; Shelby; Trimble WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 0.5 to 1.5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allen, Barren, Hart, Larue, Logan, Nelson, Simpson, Spencer by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov Target Area: Allen; Barren; Hart; Larue; Logan; Nelson; Simpson; Spencer; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 0.5 to 1.5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Crittenden; Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; McCracken; McLean; Muhlenberg; Union; Webster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 05:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL

