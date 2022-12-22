Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit http://pws.trafficwise.org In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 0.5 to 1.5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Crittenden; Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; McCracken; McLean; Muhlenberg; Union; Webster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 05:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Macon; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Williamson; Wilson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures will allow snowfall to quickly accumulate on roadways. Though snowfall amounts are still expected to be around an inch or less, travel impacts are expected within the advisory area.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence Period of light snow possible today A fast-moving clipper system will cross through the area today and bring a period of light snow later this morning into this afternoon. Accumulations are forecasted to be a couple tenths of an inch to a half of an inch. This could result in slick road conditions resulting in hazardous travel this morning, especially on untreated surfaces. Motorists are advised to monitor the latest road and weather conditions before heading out this morning.
