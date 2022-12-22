Effective: 2022-12-26 05:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Macon; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Williamson; Wilson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures will allow snowfall to quickly accumulate on roadways. Though snowfall amounts are still expected to be around an inch or less, travel impacts are expected within the advisory area.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO