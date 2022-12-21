Read full article on original website
Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular on display through December 30
Marion County residents and visitors still have time to check out the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular before it leaves the Florida Horse Park at the end of next week. The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular, which is nearly two-miles long, features an abundance of festive lights and dozens of large holiday-themed displays. The event also includes food trucks, walk-thru areas, and an ice skating rink.
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas Station
Florida is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
‘NO WORDS’: Florida gopher tortoise found with airbrushed shell
A Florida animal sanctuary is reminding residents and tourists to stop painting the shells of turtles and gopher tortoises.
UF/IFAS Pasco Extension upcoming January 2023 events
UF/IFAS Extension offices provide non-biased, research-based information to America’s citizens. Pasco County Extension is an off-campus branch of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), serving as a bridge between the research labs of the university and the local community by providing educational materials and programs for adults and youth. Pasco County Government provides support for local faculty, staff and facilities.
Bojangles Seems to Be Planning New Clermont Location
While the plan review does not disclose an official address, it does list “Collina Terrace” as a site for the upcoming restaurant.
Gulf Coast Marine owners close shop after 45-plus years
For almost 45 and a half years, Skip and Linda Turvaville have owned and operated Gulf Coast Marine Service off Yulee Drive in Homosassa. On Friday, the couple closed their doors and headed off to retirement. They plan to travel in their RV, get some rest and become more involved in their church, First Baptist Church of Homosassa.
Speed humps mysteriously disappear after avalanche of complaints
A pair of speed humps have mysteriously disappeared from a tunnel in The Villages after an avalanche of complaints. The speed humps were installed earlier this week at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents were furious at their sudden installation, without any prior...
More tunnels in The Villages will be painted in January
More tunnels in The Villages will be painted during the month of January. M7 (Under Morse Blvd at Odell Circle North): Monday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. M9 (Under Morse Blvd at Odell Circle South): Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. MB1 (Under Marsh Bend Trail at Everglades Recreation): Wednesday,...
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
Recreation launches program tailored for special-needs adults
Recreation supervisor Conner Jamros told everyone gathered for the Grinch slime activity Tuesday afternoon at La Hacienda Recreation that it was time for their favorite thing: stirring. Everyone laughed. They had been doing a lot of stirring since the STAR Program’s holiday event began. It was the first holiday...
Firefighters save puppy from swamp in Pasco County
Pasco County Fire Rescue firefighters rescued a puppy from a swamp in the Mirada subdivision on Thursday.
New 266-unit apartment complex proposed in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A city in Lake County is looking to attract more young adults to the area, and while buying real estate in the area for people in their 20s isn’t currently impossible, it takes a hefty down payment. That’s why developers in Mount Dora —...
Residents discuss traffic congestion, speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I have lived in Ocala for 25 years now. I’ve seen a lot of growth. State Road 200 went from two lanes to six lanes and, to this date, that is not enough. It’s taking me 40 minutes to go from the Paddock Mall to Indigo East by On Top of the World. It has also become the new I-75. We have Celesa traffic, newbies coming into OTOW’s new communities, and soon there will be traffic coming from the new apartments on SW 80th Street and the new Lennar homes off State Road 200. Plus, the city just approved a new home community off SW 60th Avenue. I don’t believe there were studies done on the amount of people coming into these communities. We need more side roads off 200 to help with this traffic. The communities in the southwest are growing, along with everywhere else in the Ocala area. Something has to be done,” says Ocala resident Susan Gutterman.
Guy Fieri Feeds Police Department During Trip To Central Florida
Who doesn’t love the Mayor of Flavor Town? The celebrity chef and TV icon made a visit to Central Florida recently and made a thoughtful donation while he was here. The Ocala Police Department shared on their Facebook that Guy Fieri brought 10 pizzas for officers working the late night shift.
County commissioners reject or postpone three controversial developments
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners vetoed one proposed development on County Road 318 in the Farmland Preservation Area and a sand mine project in Orange Springs, while postponing a third project during a standing-room only Dec. 20 board meeting. Each project generated sometimes-pointed discussion between members of the...
Longstanding Lecanto family sees Citrus County through over 100 years of history
Merely 12 years after Citrus County was founded in 1887, John Murray Davis was born in Lecanto to John William Davis and Lucy Marie Davis who had lived there since he was a child in the 1860s. One of the original pioneer families of Florida, the Davis family went on to help raise Lecanto from the ground up.
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
New speed humps installed at entrances to tunnel in The Villages
New speed humps have been installed at both entrances to the golf cart tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near Lake Miona Recreation Center. Speed humps are seen as less disruptive than speed bumps which have been blamed for bad backs and damage to golf carts here in The Villages. Would...
Pasco County Offices to Close for New Year’s
Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, December 30, 2022, and Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s. All government offices will reopen Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Pasco County Offices to Close for New Year’s. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural...
