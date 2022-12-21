ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular on display through December 30

Marion County residents and visitors still have time to check out the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular before it leaves the Florida Horse Park at the end of next week. The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular, which is nearly two-miles long, features an abundance of festive lights and dozens of large holiday-themed displays. The event also includes food trucks, walk-thru areas, and an ice skating rink.
OCALA, FL
naturecoaster.com

UF/IFAS Pasco Extension upcoming January 2023 events

UF/IFAS Extension offices provide non-biased, research-based information to America’s citizens. Pasco County Extension is an off-campus branch of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), serving as a bridge between the research labs of the university and the local community by providing educational materials and programs for adults and youth. Pasco County Government provides support for local faculty, staff and facilities.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Gulf Coast Marine owners close shop after 45-plus years

For almost 45 and a half years, Skip and Linda Turvaville have owned and operated Gulf Coast Marine Service off Yulee Drive in Homosassa. On Friday, the couple closed their doors and headed off to retirement. They plan to travel in their RV, get some rest and become more involved in their church, First Baptist Church of Homosassa.
HOMOSASSA, FL
villages-news.com

Speed humps mysteriously disappear after avalanche of complaints

A pair of speed humps have mysteriously disappeared from a tunnel in The Villages after an avalanche of complaints. The speed humps were installed earlier this week at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents were furious at their sudden installation, without any prior...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

More tunnels in The Villages will be painted in January

More tunnels in The Villages will be painted during the month of January. M7 (Under Morse Blvd at Odell Circle North): Monday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. M9 (Under Morse Blvd at Odell Circle South): Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. MB1 (Under Marsh Bend Trail at Everglades Recreation): Wednesday,...
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Recreation launches program tailored for special-needs adults

Recreation supervisor Conner Jamros told everyone gathered for the Grinch slime activity Tuesday afternoon at La Hacienda Recreation that it was time for their favorite thing: stirring. Everyone laughed. They had been doing a lot of stirring since the STAR Program’s holiday event began. It was the first holiday...
THE VILLAGES, FL
mynews13.com

New 266-unit apartment complex proposed in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A city in Lake County is looking to attract more young adults to the area, and while buying real estate in the area for people in their 20s isn’t currently impossible, it takes a hefty down payment. That’s why developers in Mount Dora —...
MOUNT DORA, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss traffic congestion, speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads

Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I have lived in Ocala for 25 years now. I’ve seen a lot of growth. State Road 200 went from two lanes to six lanes and, to this date, that is not enough. It’s taking me 40 minutes to go from the Paddock Mall to Indigo East by On Top of the World. It has also become the new I-75. We have Celesa traffic, newbies coming into OTOW’s new communities, and soon there will be traffic coming from the new apartments on SW 80th Street and the new Lennar homes off State Road 200. Plus, the city just approved a new home community off SW 60th Avenue. I don’t believe there were studies done on the amount of people coming into these communities. We need more side roads off 200 to help with this traffic. The communities in the southwest are growing, along with everywhere else in the Ocala area. Something has to be done,” says Ocala resident Susan Gutterman.
OCALA, FL
995qyk.com

Guy Fieri Feeds Police Department During Trip To Central Florida

Who doesn’t love the Mayor of Flavor Town? The celebrity chef and TV icon made a visit to Central Florida recently and made a thoughtful donation while he was here. The Ocala Police Department shared on their Facebook that Guy Fieri brought 10 pizzas for officers working the late night shift.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

New speed humps installed at entrances to tunnel in The Villages

New speed humps have been installed at both entrances to the golf cart tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near Lake Miona Recreation Center. Speed humps are seen as less disruptive than speed bumps which have been blamed for bad backs and damage to golf carts here in The Villages. Would...
THE VILLAGES, FL
naturecoaster.com

Pasco County Offices to Close for New Year’s

Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, December 30, 2022, and Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s. All government offices will reopen Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Pasco County Offices to Close for New Year’s. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy