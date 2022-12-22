Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Jared Smith enters transfer portal after championship season ends
On the heels of its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2013, the Quinnipiac men’s soccer team is going to look a bit different as the Bobcats try to defend their MAAC title. Junior defender Jared Smith entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season Saturday, as announced on Smith’s personal Instagram.
Kevin Willard rips Big Ten scheduling, says it’s responsible for conference’s national championship drought
Kevin Willard has never been shy about criticizing schedules. Two years ago at Seton Hall, he said he never intended for his non-conference schedule “to be that hard.”. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
9 Students From High School In Westchester To Compete As Division I Athletes
Nine hard-working standout athletes from a Westchester County high school are moving on to play on Division I teams for numerous colleges. The athletes all currently attend Bronxville High School as seniors, and will all move on to different colleges and universities to play for a variety of D…
helihub.com
Sikorsky awarded $676M contract for supply chain management of CH-53E and MH-53E
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $676,702,069 for a ceiling-priced, performance-based logistics requirements contract for the supply chain management that includes 196 weapon replaceable assemblies/shop replaceable assemblies in support of the CH-53E and MH-53E helicopters. The contract will include a five-year base period with one two-year option. If the option is exercised, the contract will be a not-to-exceed amount of $752,324,052. Work will be performed in Cherry Point, North Carolina (77%); and Stratford, Connecticut (23%). Work is expected to be completed by December 2027; if the option is exercised, work will be completed by December 2029. Working capital (Navy) funds in the not-to-exceed amount of $150,000,000 will be issued for delivery order N00383-23-F-0SU0 that will be awarded concurrently with the contract as an undefinitized contract action for period of performance from January 2023 through September 2023. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-23-D-SU01).
Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Westchester
A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to thousands in Westchester and Putnam counties.As of around 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, NYSEG says 7,805 in its service area in Northern Westchester are without power with Con Ed reporting 4,195 of its customers in the dark throughout W…
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away
Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
