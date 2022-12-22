ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Kait 8

Batesville wins 2022 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA won some statewide honors on the gridiron. Batesville takes home the 2022 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year. The Pioneers beat Pocahontas, Heavener (OK), Siloam Springs, Stuttgart, and Lonoke in a two-state vote. With the game tied in the final seconds, Wyatt Fowler blocked...
THV11

Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
Kait 8

State trooper unit damaged in crash

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mississippi County. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55. All lanes were closed until 2:12 p.m. The Blytheville Police Department said an Arkansas State trooper unit...
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 18 - 24:. 1. Several students taken to hospital after eating 'gummies' at Arkansas elementary school. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several Jonesboro Public School students were transported to the...
KARK

Night hunter’s poaching results in seven-year suspension

BALD KNOB, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Night hunting and hunting out of season can be some of the toughest crimes for wildlife officers to catch, often requiring many nights patrolling areas of poaching activity. One such patrol on Bald Knob National Wildlife Refuge in August 2020 led to the arrest and successful prosecution of one of the worst cases of illegal hunting many officers of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have seen in years.
Kait 8

Shopping hours this Christmas weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Did you forget to buy a gift, or maybe you burnt the holiday ham? Don’t worry there are plenty of stores still open on Christmas Eve and even a few that are open on Christmas day. To see the full list of stores visit KNWA.com.
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
themainstreetmouse.com

The History of the Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights

Jennings Osborne was known for his extravagant Christmas Display of lights. What began in 1986 as a 1,000 light Christmas display for his six year old daughter kept getting bigger and bigger every year until in 1993 it reached into a 3.2 million-light festival that brought news crews and visitors by the thousands.
