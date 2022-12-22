Read full article on original website
Kait 8
JHS alum Kevin Pointer records tackle Friday in Wake Forest bowl win
TAMPA, Fla. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native made the box score in bowl season. Kevin Pointer recorded a tackle on Friday as Wake Forest won the Gasparilla Bowl. The Demon Deacons beat Missouri 27-17 to cap a 8-5 season. Pointer made the stop in the 4th quarter. The Jonesboro High...
Kait 8
Batesville wins 2022 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA won some statewide honors on the gridiron. Batesville takes home the 2022 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year. The Pioneers beat Pocahontas, Heavener (OK), Siloam Springs, Stuttgart, and Lonoke in a two-state vote. With the game tied in the final seconds, Wyatt Fowler blocked...
Arkansas circus closes the curtains because of the cold
The curtains are closed for Piccolo Zoppé only for now with these frigid temperatures.
Guy Fieri shares his top Diners, Drive-ins and Dives stop in Arkansas
Guy Fieri has taken the time to get know Arkansas, and now the mayor of Flavortown is sharing his favorite Diners, Drive-ins and Dives stop in the Natural State.
Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast
MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
Arctic blast hits central Arkansas; Here’s what is closing
Central Arkansas is getting hit with the Arctic blast crossing the country, leading to closings and cancellations around the area.
Winter road conditions at 2 p.m. Friday: Roads in central Arkansas clearing and manageable
The Arctic blast crossing the country is expected to impact travel in Arkansas Thursday as roads begin to become covered by ice and snow.
Kait 8
State trooper unit damaged in crash
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mississippi County. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55. All lanes were closed until 2:12 p.m. The Blytheville Police Department said an Arkansas State trooper unit...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 18 - 24:. 1. Several students taken to hospital after eating 'gummies' at Arkansas elementary school. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several Jonesboro Public School students were transported to the...
Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas request limiting electricity usage
In a statement, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas are asking customers to immediately limit the usage of electricity for the next 24 hours to ensure that they receive at least a minimum amount of service.
Churches across central Arkansas hold Christmas Eve services
Many churches around central Arkansas held Christmas eve services Saturday.
Hardware stores sell out of faucet covers ahead of wintry storm in Arkansas
Little Rock hardware stores saw a rush of customers Thursday ahead of a wintry storm pushing through the state. Some quickly sold out of faucet covers.
Woman experiencing frozen pipes, as central Arkansas plumbers seeing rise in calls due to cold temperatures
Central Arkansas plumbers are having their phones ring off the hook with people in need to fix their pipes due to the temperature plunge Thursday night.
KARK
Night hunter’s poaching results in seven-year suspension
BALD KNOB, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Night hunting and hunting out of season can be some of the toughest crimes for wildlife officers to catch, often requiring many nights patrolling areas of poaching activity. One such patrol on Bald Knob National Wildlife Refuge in August 2020 led to the arrest and successful prosecution of one of the worst cases of illegal hunting many officers of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have seen in years.
Kait 8
Shopping hours this Christmas weekend
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Did you forget to buy a gift, or maybe you burnt the holiday ham? Don’t worry there are plenty of stores still open on Christmas Eve and even a few that are open on Christmas day. To see the full list of stores visit KNWA.com.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
UPDATE: Little Rock child missing since Thursday found safe
Arkansas State Police said on Friday that an 11-year-old child has gone missing in Little Rock.
themainstreetmouse.com
The History of the Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights
Jennings Osborne was known for his extravagant Christmas Display of lights. What began in 1986 as a 1,000 light Christmas display for his six year old daughter kept getting bigger and bigger every year until in 1993 it reached into a 3.2 million-light festival that brought news crews and visitors by the thousands.
KTLO
Investigation finds Jonesboro officer participated in exercises leading up to his death, contradicting initial accounts
This still image taken from video released in an Arkansas State Police report shows Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks being attended to by medical personnel during a July 17 training at a state police academy. (Courtesy of Arkansas State Police via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Arkansas State Police investigators were originally led to...
Little Rock emergency shelter closed due to burst pipe
The City of Little Rock announced Friday night the closing of one of the temporary emergency shelters due to a burst pipe in the building.
