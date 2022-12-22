ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
an17.com

WBB: Southeastern falls to Jackson

JACKSON, MISS. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team fell to Jackson State 60-51 Friday December 23rd in Jackson at 1 p.m. Southeastern (5-5) started off the week with a 10-point loss to the University of Alabama on Tuesday. Alexius Horne led the Lady Lions with 10 points.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

FCS Freshman All-American Commits to JSU Football

Jackson State football has added a new piece to its roster. Esaias Guthrie has announced he is transferring to JSU.] The Delaware State freshman had 32 tackles (one for loss), four interceptions and nine pass breakups. He has been named to the FCS Freshman All-American team and is on the All-MEAC First Team. ESPN ranked […]
JACKSON, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

Pillow Academy’s Durwin Carpenter, JA’s Jan Sojourner, Wayne County’s Gina Skelton Are In Top 10 Active Girls Basketball Coaches In Wins In The Country

Three Mississippi coaches – Pillow Academy’s Durwin Carpenter, Jackson Academy’s Jan Sojourner and Wayne County’s Gina Skelton – are in the top 10 in the active high school girls basketball coaches in the country with victories, according to a list put together by Kevin Askeland of MaxPreps.
GREENWOOD, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg had the first public school system in Mississippi

Public education is the foundation of any thriving society. It serves to elevate the populace with a better understanding of the political, economical, and philosophical world around them. An investment in our younger generations will help them succeed in making well-informed contributions to our society with the hope that they will surpass what we, the current generation, are capable of accomplishing. This belief is one of the underlying principles that led Vicksburg in establishing the first public school system in the State of Mississippi.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Hypothermia possible as temperatures drop in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Medical professionals say thefreezing weather expected in Mississippi can cause hypothermia. The condition happens when body temperature drops below 95 degrees. Common symptoms of hypothermia are uncontrollable shivering and movements, almost like acting drunk. Brennan Vaughn, a physician assistant at American Family Care shared the best...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Citywide boil water notice issued for Jackson after line breaks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A citywide boil water notice has been issued for the City of Jackson until further notice. This notice is for all surface water connections. It does not include the well system connections. Leaders said the system lost pressure due to line breaks that have not been identified. The breaks are suspected […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Morning fire in Jackson destroys one home, damages other

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of a cold front, an early morning fire at Fairbanks and Lamar Street destroyed one home and badly damaged another. No injuries were reported. By the time a Jackson Fire Department crew arrived at about 4:30 a.m., one house was fully engulfed and...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson firefighters battle blaze, subfreezing temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters battled a house fire early Friday morning when temperatures were below freezing. The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. at Fairfield and Lamar streets. The fire destroyed the home and damaged a neighboring house. The frigid temperatures froze the water as it was...
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts

According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman shot, killed on Woody Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old after a woman was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened on Woody Drive on Monday, December 19. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 30-year-old Roquia Crawford. Jackson police said Crawford had been shot multiple times. They also recovered shell casings at the […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy