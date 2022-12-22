Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
WBB: Southeastern falls to Jackson
JACKSON, MISS. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team fell to Jackson State 60-51 Friday December 23rd in Jackson at 1 p.m. Southeastern (5-5) started off the week with a 10-point loss to the University of Alabama on Tuesday. Alexius Horne led the Lady Lions with 10 points.
Jackson State lands star DB from MEAC squad
Jackson State grabs a talented safety who started his career in the MEAC before hitting the transfer portal. The post Jackson State lands star DB from MEAC squad appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jackson State WBB outscores Southeastern Louisiana
Jackson State broke their streak of five consecutive losses, defeating Southeastern Louisiana on Friday afternoon at Williams Center The post Jackson State WBB outscores Southeastern Louisiana appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FCS Freshman All-American Commits to JSU Football
Jackson State football has added a new piece to its roster. Esaias Guthrie has announced he is transferring to JSU.] The Delaware State freshman had 32 tackles (one for loss), four interceptions and nine pass breakups. He has been named to the FCS Freshman All-American team and is on the All-MEAC First Team. ESPN ranked […]
footballscoop.com
Sources: Jackson State continues to rebuild post-Deion Sanders, snags rival SWAC coach
Stakes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference arguably have never been higher. T.C. Taylor, the former Jackson State star who just ascended to the head coaching post following Deion Sanders' exit to Colorado, is showing he's serious about keeping the Tigers at the top of the SWAC. Jonathan Bradley, who spent...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Pillow Academy’s Durwin Carpenter, JA’s Jan Sojourner, Wayne County’s Gina Skelton Are In Top 10 Active Girls Basketball Coaches In Wins In The Country
Three Mississippi coaches – Pillow Academy’s Durwin Carpenter, Jackson Academy’s Jan Sojourner and Wayne County’s Gina Skelton – are in the top 10 in the active high school girls basketball coaches in the country with victories, according to a list put together by Kevin Askeland of MaxPreps.
Mississippi football player beating the odds after spinal cord injury
Beads of sweat glisten on Marvin “M.J.” Martin’s face. The 19-year-old is no stranger to an intense workout. He’s played football since he was a child, practiced in scorching heat and pushed his body to the limit time after time. “I love football, and I’ve put...
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders opens up about the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Deion Sanders discusses with Shannon Sharpe how he handled the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. Deion details the adversity he faced throughout his tenure as Jackson State head coach. When asked how he and the team dealt with the water crisis Deion said: “We don’t make excuses for it, we keeping on pressing and make it happen.”
Check Out The Trailer For Deion Sanders’ Amazon Documentary, ‘Coach Prime’
Whether you approve of his move from Jackson State University, or not, Amazon Prime is still moving forward with the docuseries about his time at JSU, titled Coach Prime.
UPDATE: Mississippi church van reportedly stolen by escaped inmate Christmas Day recovered in Texas
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reports that a church van reportedly stolen by at least one escaped detainee has been recovered in Texas. Jones confirmed on Twitter that a white church van stolen from Belmont Church Christmas morning was recovered in a body of water in Anna, Texas, later Christmas Day.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg had the first public school system in Mississippi
Public education is the foundation of any thriving society. It serves to elevate the populace with a better understanding of the political, economical, and philosophical world around them. An investment in our younger generations will help them succeed in making well-informed contributions to our society with the hope that they will surpass what we, the current generation, are capable of accomplishing. This belief is one of the underlying principles that led Vicksburg in establishing the first public school system in the State of Mississippi.
WAPT
Hypothermia possible as temperatures drop in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Medical professionals say thefreezing weather expected in Mississippi can cause hypothermia. The condition happens when body temperature drops below 95 degrees. Common symptoms of hypothermia are uncontrollable shivering and movements, almost like acting drunk. Brennan Vaughn, a physician assistant at American Family Care shared the best...
Citywide boil water notice issued for Jackson after line breaks
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A citywide boil water notice has been issued for the City of Jackson until further notice. This notice is for all surface water connections. It does not include the well system connections. Leaders said the system lost pressure due to line breaks that have not been identified. The breaks are suspected […]
WLBT
Morning fire in Jackson destroys one home, damages other
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of a cold front, an early morning fire at Fairbanks and Lamar Street destroyed one home and badly damaged another. No injuries were reported. By the time a Jackson Fire Department crew arrived at about 4:30 a.m., one house was fully engulfed and...
$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The federal government will put $600 million toward repairing the troubled water system in Mississippi's capital city — a project that the mayor has said could cost billions of dollars. Funding for Jackson water is included in a $1.7 trillion federal spending...
thesource.com
The XXXTentacion Foundation Intervene In Jackson, Mississippi’s Water And Medical Crisis
XXXtencation has been trending lately, as his trial is set to begin in January. A lot has been said about the rapper but what many people do not know is that X had goals and dreams that he didn’t get to see come to fruition.. One of those was the foundation he created to assist those in need. His mother is continuing his dream through various initiatives.
What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers
A rally has been scheduled for the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously when missing in early October. The post What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
WAPT
Jackson firefighters battle blaze, subfreezing temperatures
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters battled a house fire early Friday morning when temperatures were below freezing. The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. at Fairfield and Lamar streets. The fire destroyed the home and damaged a neighboring house. The frigid temperatures froze the water as it was...
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
Woman shot, killed on Woody Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old after a woman was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened on Woody Drive on Monday, December 19. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 30-year-old Roquia Crawford. Jackson police said Crawford had been shot multiple times. They also recovered shell casings at the […]
Comments / 0