ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whtc.com

Hope College Grabs Early Lead in 2022-23 MIAA Commissioner’s Cup Race

Hope College is in first place in the 2022-23 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Commissioner’s Cup standings after the fall season. With 62 points from finishes in eight fall sports, Hope is seven points ahead of second-place Calvin University and followed by Trine University (52), Adrian College (45), Albion College (41), Kalamazoo College (32), Alma College (31), Olivet College (22), and Saint Mary’s College (15 from its four fall sports).
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Lingering Lake Effect Snow Expected After Blizzard Blast Upon Lakeshore

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 24, 2022) – Could there be a break in the blizzard conditions that have hit the Lakeshore as Christmas approaches?. The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids on Saturday evening upgraded from a Blizzard Warning that had been in effect from 4 PM Thursday through 7 PM on Saturday, to a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 PM Saturday through 7 PM Sunday. This is due to lake effect snow showers that will linger through the rest of the holiday weekend, adding up to another four inches of snow to that which had fallen during the major storm. In addition, cold temperatures and winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour will keep roads icy and wind chills below zero.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Two Critically Hurt in Robinson Twp. Crash

ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 25, 2022) – Two persons were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning between Allendale and Grand Haven. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 120th Avenue near Winans Street at 11:40 AM. That was where a northbound SUV, driven by a 61-year-old Robinson Township man, was going “at a speed greater than he was able to control his vehicle,” Dill said in a department statement. The SUV spun sideways and into the path of a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 62-year-old Spring Lake man, who couldn’t avoid colliding with the SUV on its passenger door side..
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI
whtc.com

Farmer Critically Injured in Allendale Barn Blaze

ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 23, 2022) – A 37-year-old Allendale man was critically injured when his barn caught on fire on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the area of 52nd Avenue and Jordan Street on a report that a barn had exploded and a man was trapped inside. With the help of neighbors, rescuers were able to spot the unnamed man in the barn and remove him, administering first aid at the scene before the unnamed victim was taken to Corewell-Butterworth Hospital for treatment. There were no other persons inside at the time, and the blaze was extinguished by crews from the Allendale Fire Department without any reported injuries.
ALLENDALE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy